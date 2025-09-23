Are Satsuma Mandarin Oranges Really Becoming Harder To Find Each Year?

We unconsciously associate different fruits with specific times of year, which tend to correlate with the season when they're ripe. Watermelon in the summer, pumpkins in the fall, and berries in the spring; but some fruits aren't associated with one season over another, like bananas or oranges. There are those friendly, little mandarin oranges and the ever-common navel oranges (one of the most common types of oranges you'll find growing in Florida), but what happened to the satsuma mandarin oranges? Are you imagining it, or are they harder to find this year than they were last?

No, you're not losing your marbles. Satsuma mandarin oranges may be scarcer in some years and plentiful in the next because the trees are alternate bearing, meaning one year might yield thousands of oranges and the next might yield only a few dozen. Satsuma mandarins will produce more fruit as they get older, but American farmers are growing frustrated with the lack of production and beginning to favor other varieties — especially when those other varieties, like hybrid oranges, have a longer shelf life. These oranges also have a limited window for harvesting, hitting peak conditions between November and December. When coupled with the short shelf life, this would explain why you're not finding satsuma mandarins in July and spotting them sporadically in the winter instead.