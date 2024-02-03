The Difference Between Tangerines And Clementines

One of them has an old-fashioned given name and the other is the title of a Led Zeppelin song, and the differences end there, right? Of course not. These two orange citrus fruits frequently get confused with each other and check many of the same culinary boxes, but tangerines and clementines are distinct and delicious in their own rights with properties that are important to consider when choosing which to go with.

First, let's cover the similarities. As stated, both tangerines and clementines are citrus fruits, specifically oranges. Even more specifically, both are types of mandarin oranges. This umbrella category covers oranges bred to be smaller and flatter than other oranges with a sweeter flavor and a rind that is easier to separate from the fruit inside. As members of the citrus genus, tangerines and clementines are rich in vitamin C and micronutrients. Potassium, calcium, magnesium, and pantothenic acid are all abundant in the juicy, pulpy flesh of citrus fruits.

Tangerines and clementines are both great for snacking. That rind that peels right off and their flavor erring more on the sweeter side than the acidic makes them favorites for hungry kids and parents in search of nutritious, appealing foods. But we're diving a bit deeper into what separates the two.