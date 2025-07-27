What A Pinch Of Salt Does For Your Whiskey

If you want to learn to appreciate complex spirits such as a fine, aged whiskey but are worried that it's too bitter for your palette, there's a common solution to make the drink more approachable: Add a pinch of salt to mellow out the flavor. According to Robyn Smith, chemist and owner of the NEAT distilled spirits blog and Instagram page, salt can actually change your taste perception of the liquor. "Salt can suppress bitterness, which may increase the perceived sweetness, and it can even enhance mouthfeel, making the spirit seem creamier or rounder," Smith says. Similar to how salt can amplify and balance chocolate flavors or make caramel taste even better, adding salt to whiskey can create a harmonious dance with the existing flavors in the glass. But, you only need a little salt to do the trick.

"In general, if a whiskey leans bitter, tannic, or overly spicy, a little salt might help round out those rough edges," Smith says. Overall, this could be worth a try if you're just branching out to drinking bourbons, scotch, or other forms of whiskey. If you're experimenting with drinking the liquors straight or on the rocks, a little salt could help cut some of the harshness. However, Smith explains that adding salt to whiskey can likely "get in the way and dull the complexity" of more delicate or well-balanced whiskeys, citing this as one of the reasons she personally wouldn't recommend it.