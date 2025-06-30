14 Bourbon Cocktail Recipes Perfect For A Summer Evening

If you've been making the same tired bourbon drinks all year, as the weather heats up, it's time to up your game and try some fabulous summer bourbon cocktails. While old fashioned and hot toddies are great, there are many other choices to try with bourbon. Summer calls for lots of ice, slightly sweeter options, ideally some frozen drinks, a lot of fresh fruit, citrus juice, muddled ingredients, and fresh herbs to go with your favorite bourbons.

Winter bourbon cocktails are generally packed with spices and warmth, while summer bourbon cocktails are all about staying cool and refreshed. We have plenty of drinks you've likely never dreamed of before. But, don't worry, if you like to keep things simple, we have some classics for you, too. So, if you're ready to take your favorite bourbons with you into summer, you're going to want to peruse our list of bourbon cocktails that are waiting to become your new favorites. Then, put the ingredients you don't already have on your shopping list, and you'll be all set to enjoy these refreshing bourbon-laden drinks.