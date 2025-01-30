5 Bourbon Cocktails To Drink (Or Modify) In The Winter

Bourbon is a type of whiskey that doesn't always get the love that it deserves. Made from a mash that must include at least 51% corn, this spirit is an ideal choice for chilly weather drinks for its rich flavor. Making the right winter bourbon cocktail should take a few factors into consideration, including whether or not you want a beverage that's served warm and what other tastes you want to include to create a cohesive drink. Among the myriad bourbon cocktail recipes, standouts for the colder season include an apple cider hot toddy, winter Boulevardier, spiced chai old fashioned, Kentucky mule, and a red queen cocktail. These drinks focus on warming spices (including some beverages that are meant to be served warm) and highlight the flavors of the season, making them the best choice to enjoy in the winter.

The versatility of bourbon comes from its spicy and sweet flavor, characterized by notes of vanilla and caramel and charred oak from the barrels in which the bourbon is aged. This means it can accompany a variety of different mixers in addition to being a great spirit swap in other cocktails with similar flavor profiles. When you think of winter flavors, apples, spices, and rich herbs typically come to mind. These all play incredibly well with bourbon's signature taste for a batch of cocktails guaranteed to satisfy and delight when imbibed responsibly. Carefully customizing your warm and spice-filled beverage will make it a new winter go-to.