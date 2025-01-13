Why Ginger Beer Pairs So Well With Bourbon

When it comes to pairing bourbon with mixers, you really can't go wrong with ginger beer or its gentler cousin, ginger ale. Need convincing? We chatted with Johnny Park, venue manager of Auckland bar, The Parasol and Swing Company in New Zealand, and Park is totally on board with this pairing. He elaborated, "Find a solid spicy ginger beer to really complement your favorite bourbon (I really like the spice, orange, and vanilla notes in Bundaberg) add citrus juice [like lime] and a mint sprig to turn it into a simple cocktail called a Kentucky mule."

Spice, nuts, vanilla, caramel, and smoke are some of bourbon's most common tasting notes, and these flavors work well with ginger beer's zesty kick and boldness. The citrus juice and mint work to further elevate and round out the bourbon cocktail, making it balanced and delicious. But let's say ginger beer's a bit too bold for you and you like your cocktails a little sweeter. In that case, reach for a cold can of ginger ale instead.