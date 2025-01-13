Why Ginger Beer Pairs So Well With Bourbon
When it comes to pairing bourbon with mixers, you really can't go wrong with ginger beer or its gentler cousin, ginger ale. Need convincing? We chatted with Johnny Park, venue manager of Auckland bar, The Parasol and Swing Company in New Zealand, and Park is totally on board with this pairing. He elaborated, "Find a solid spicy ginger beer to really complement your favorite bourbon (I really like the spice, orange, and vanilla notes in Bundaberg) add citrus juice [like lime] and a mint sprig to turn it into a simple cocktail called a Kentucky mule."
Spice, nuts, vanilla, caramel, and smoke are some of bourbon's most common tasting notes, and these flavors work well with ginger beer's zesty kick and boldness. The citrus juice and mint work to further elevate and round out the bourbon cocktail, making it balanced and delicious. But let's say ginger beer's a bit too bold for you and you like your cocktails a little sweeter. In that case, reach for a cold can of ginger ale instead.
For those with a sweet tooth, reach for ginger ale instead of ginger beer
Even though ginger beer and ginger ale are totally different, there's no hard rule that states you can't swap out the ginger beer in a Kentucky mule with ginger ale. With ginger ale and bourbon, you can also make a fun and delicious boozy float by adding some caramel or vanilla ice cream.
"The slightly softer cousin of ginger beer and one of my favorite simple bourbon serves. Ginger ale really lifts the vanilla notes commonly present in bourbon. If you find it a little too sweet, a slice of lemon to garnish can really round out the mix," says Johnny Park.
Ready to craft some amazing bourbon cocktails with ginger beer or ginger ale this week? Be sure to first check out the 14 ginger ales we've ranked from worst to best and our 12 favorite ginger beer brands to find the perfect pairing for your bourbon.