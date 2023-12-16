The Boozy Difference Between French 75 And French 95 Cocktails

There's immense fun in riffing a cocktail. Simply swap one or two components, and a completely new drink emerges. While such a methodology can be applied to any ingredient, the effects are especially noticeable with the base spirit. Even making a transformation in the same style pays off in a completely different flavor. So, you can imagine what the effects would be if you changed the booze base altogether.

That's precisely the move in the French 95, which replaces the French 75's classic gin or Cognac base with bourbon. The bubbly, sour cocktail made with lemon juice, Champagne, and simple syrup takes on a completely new character. Yet, it still delivers a vibrant dose of flavor — a quality honored in its artillery-referenced name.

The French 75-millimeter artillery gun was fired frequently during World War 1, and, in accordance with nomenclature, upgrading to a 95 only increases the drink's boozy firepower. But how else does that translate into the resultant cocktail? Let's take a closer look at what makes these two rifle-inspired cocktails different.