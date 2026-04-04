5 Thousand Island Dressing Brands, Ranked

If you're looking for a delicious dressing to drizzle on your salad but you don't want to make one from scratch, you have plenty of bottled salad dressing options to choose from at the grocery store. Italian dressings abound, so you're absolutely covered on the vinaigrette front, and if you prefer something on the creamier end of the spectrum, you can find more than enough ranch dressings worth trying. But you don't have to limit yourself to the basics when you're choosing a salad dressing. For something a bit more interesting than the standard, you might want to try a Thousand Island dressing.

Not only is Thousand Island dressing a solid choice for your salad if you prefer a creamier, thicker texture, but it can also be used as a sandwich spread and even as a dipping sauce. To help you find the best Thousand Island brand, I tried and ranked five different ones. The highest-ranked of these dressings offer a more balanced flavor profile, with less intense sweetness and more focus on acidity. Even if you prefer a sweeter dressing, though, hopefully these descriptions can point you in the direction of an ideal dressing for your next salad.