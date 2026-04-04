10 Unique International Menu Items Served At This Chicago McDonald's

It's pretty much a given fact among fans at this point that McDonald's international menus are far more interesting than what we get in America, but there is one McD's location in Chicago where you can get a taste of what the rest of the world is enjoying. In 2018, the company moved from suburban Oak Brook, Illinois, and opened a new McDonald's headquarters in Chicago, specifically the West Loop neighborhood known for some of the trendiest restaurants in the city. While the burger chain may not be able to compete on high-end dining, it did make the fast food stop in its new HQ a little more interesting, opening what has been dubbed as the McDonald's Global Menu Restaurant.

At the McDonald's Global Menu Restaurant, you'll find a standard full-service location, but on the menu, you will also see a rotating selection of international McDonald's menu items that are sold in the over 100 countries the company operates in around the world. There are usually six to nine global items available at any given time, mixed between sandwiches, sides, and desserts.

It's important to note that the international items menu changes roughly every three months. While some items have recurred multiple times over the years, there is no guarantee that what you see here will be on the menu when you visit. If you want to see what's currently on the menu, you can change your location on the McDonald's app and select the Randolph Street location in Chicago or check the same location on delivery apps like UberEats. But, as you'll see below, there is such a wide variety of McDonald's items that you'll always find at least a few interesting options.