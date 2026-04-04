Here's What Actually Causes A Hangover

Say it ain't so — hangovers can last a full 24 hours or longer. Dionysians are well-acquainted with the dreaded pounding headache, queasy stomach, weak limbs, and dry mouth. It's not cute, but it is physical evidence of your body getting rid of the alcohol in your system. So, what causes this cacophony of suffering? The science behind a hangover is all about acetaldehyde.

As the liver breaks down alcohol, it produces a toxic byproduct called acetaldehyde. This chemical compound doesn't remain in the body for long, but while it's there, it worsens the alcohol-induced inflammation in the liver, pancreas, brain, and gastrointestinal tract – so, if you're feeling extra lousy and incredibly anxious, blame it on acetaldehyde, but know it'll be gone soon.

"Hangover" is an umbrella term for the bouquet of gnarly physical symptoms that occur as a result of metabolizing alcohol, and they begin once the blood alcohol levels start to drop. For starters, alcohol is a diuretic, and as the body loses excess fluids, dehydration causes subsequent headaches (or triggers migraines), tiredness, and dizziness. Next, since alcohol is a toxin, your immune system creates inflammation at its presence. Enter: Upset stomach and nausea. Once a night of heavy drinking has reached its fateful conclusion, blood sugar levels often tend to dip, which can cause feelings of shakiness and weakness. To make matters even worse, all of these physical symptoms are exacerbated by a lack of quality sleep — which alcohol is also known to cause.