General enjoyers-of-good-things might get a little bummed when the masses start digging their favorite things. But, foodies worldwide know that the New Orleans food scene rules, with its po' boys, gumbo, and red beans and rice. Today, we're talking about one lesser known regional favorite from The Big Easy — and you can say you knew about yakamein "before it was cool."

Yakamein (also written as ya-ka-mein) is the Creole beef noodle soup that doubles as a knockout hangover cure. It starts with a base of hot beef or chicken broth loaded with Creole seasoning, bobbing with spaghetti, cooked protein (typically beef, but pork, shrimp, and chicken aren't uncommon),a halved hard-boiled egg, chopped green onions, and parsley or cilantro. It also commonly includes the Cajun mirepoix (onion, celery, and bell pepper) plus more seasoning elements like soy sauce, Louisiana-style hot sauce, ketchup, and Worcestershire sauce for a spicy, salty, intoxicatingly aromatic peppery perfume. The proprietary spice blends vary from one bowlful to the next, often a secret ratio of ingredients, but typically include some combination of paprika, garlic powder, and cayenne peppers.

In a bowl of yakamein, complex flavors meet restorative properties. This noodle soup is the warming, healing, spicy remedy that knocks hangovers into the dust — which is why yakamein is also colloquially known as "Old Sober." Each serving is packed with high-protein meat, high-sodium broth to help the body rehydrate, and glutathione-producing eggs, which is the antioxidant that metabolizes alcohol out of the body.