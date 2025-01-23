Why You Should Avoid Coffee When You're Hungover
We've all been there — one moment you're out on the town, carefree and living life to the fullest. The next, you're waking up to a pounding headache, an uneasy stomach, and a deep regret for the past night's choices. While some spirits, like vodka, are less likely to give you a hangover, it's nearly impossible to predict when you'll feel sick after a night of drinking. Indeed, hangovers are an unfortunate side effect of some of life's most energetic moments, and believe it or not, the average person will spend two years of their life hungover. After a night of drinking, your beverage choices the next day can exacerbate your symptoms. While you might go on autopilot, following your daily routine while hungover, drinking coffee could potentially make your hangover worse.
Due to its natural caffeine content, coffee is a diuretic, meaning it causes the kidneys to produce more urine. This in turn creates a high rate of water loss in the body, leaving you potentially dehydrated. Alcohol itself is also a diuretic, which, when combined with coffee, can leave your body desperately craving water. Dehydration heightens your existing hangover symptoms, such as an upset stomach, which ultimately makes you feel worse. Not only this, but the caffeine found in your cup of joe raises your body's blood pressure and narrows blood vessels, making your hangover headaches significantly more painful. For some people, caffeine can also cause nausea, which makes for an unpleasant experience while hungover.
What to drink instead when you're hungover
Let's get one thing established here: There really is no cure for a hangover. While the internet is awash with theories and supposed hacks to make your hangover symptoms, there's little research behind these claims. Ultimately, the best drink to consume while hungover is water. Water assists your body in the rehydration process, which, over time, can help make your hangover symptoms a little more manageable. In addition, drinking enough water helps make up for the water lost in the body after drinking alcohol the night before. You might feel the urge to chug large amounts of water while hungover, but to effectively rehydrate, you should always drink water slowly.
Another beverage option while hungover is a sports drink. Sports drinks not only help the body rehydrate, but they also contain electrolytes and other nutrients, such as potassium, magnesium, and sodium, that are typically lost after a night of drinking. Bone broths are also great sources of electrolytes, and provide essential protein and nutrients to the body while still being gentle on the stomach.
Whatever you do, though, do not drink more alcohol while hungover. There's a longstanding, unproven myth that drinking more alcohol can help alleviate symptoms of a hangover, and while you might feel slightly better after drinking an alcoholic beverage while in such a state, you'll ultimately feel even worse once the buzz wears off.