Why You Should Avoid Coffee When You're Hungover

We've all been there — one moment you're out on the town, carefree and living life to the fullest. The next, you're waking up to a pounding headache, an uneasy stomach, and a deep regret for the past night's choices. While some spirits, like vodka, are less likely to give you a hangover, it's nearly impossible to predict when you'll feel sick after a night of drinking. Indeed, hangovers are an unfortunate side effect of some of life's most energetic moments, and believe it or not, the average person will spend two years of their life hungover. After a night of drinking, your beverage choices the next day can exacerbate your symptoms. While you might go on autopilot, following your daily routine while hungover, drinking coffee could potentially make your hangover worse.

Advertisement

Due to its natural caffeine content, coffee is a diuretic, meaning it causes the kidneys to produce more urine. This in turn creates a high rate of water loss in the body, leaving you potentially dehydrated. Alcohol itself is also a diuretic, which, when combined with coffee, can leave your body desperately craving water. Dehydration heightens your existing hangover symptoms, such as an upset stomach, which ultimately makes you feel worse. Not only this, but the caffeine found in your cup of joe raises your body's blood pressure and narrows blood vessels, making your hangover headaches significantly more painful. For some people, caffeine can also cause nausea, which makes for an unpleasant experience while hungover.

Advertisement