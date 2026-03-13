Jacques Pépin's Hangover Remedy Is Peak French

A friend in need is a friend indeed — and, to that end, discerning sippers in varying degrees of early-morning desperation have been swapping hangover cures since time immemorial (prairie oyster, anyone?). Perhaps unsurprisingly, Jacques Pépin's go-to remedy is about as French as they come. According to the chef, the best way to fix a hangover is with another glass of wine. In an interview on the "Friends of Anthony Bourdain" podcast, when asked about his personal hangover "cure," Pépin recommends a reportedly "French" elixir of sparkling water with lemon juice and syrup of Cassis. "But," says the chef, "I usually have another glass of wine for a cure."

Beyond sounding elegant, Pépin's go-to French tonic offers some scientifically-rooted hangover-easing properties. In addition to hydration (a surefire way to reduce the notorious, nightmarish physiological side effects of a hangover, like fatigue, headache, nausea, and shaking), the sparkling water's light carbonation can help settle a queasy stomach. Meanwhile, the lemon juice's vitamin C helps the body flush out any remaining alcohol. Créme de cassis is an old-school French blackcurrant liqueur, which boasts a pleasant sweet-tart blackberry flavor and a pretty violet hue. Blackcurrants are also rich in polyphenols (antioxidant substances also found in red wine) and the flavonoid anthocyanin, which can reduce inflammation, further mitigating bloat and discomfort.

As for the late great Anthony Bourdain himself, he told TMZ that his tried-and-true hangover cure was a formulaic combination of Aspirin, cold Coca-Cola, spicy Szechuan food, and a joint.