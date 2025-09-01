Thomas Keller's 'World's Greatest Sandwich' Features 3 Sandwiches In 1
Film buff foodies will never forget the "Spanglish" sandwich. When Adam Sandler needed an "ultimate sandwich" for "Spanglish" (2004), the "World's Greatest Sandwich" made its Hollywood debut. It's technically just a BLT with egg and cheese, but Chef Thomas Keller created this iconic bite for the movie, and the 3-in-1 sandwich has taken on a life of its own since hitting the big screen. In the film, Adam Sandler plays a lauded professional chef — and in one scene, his character creates "The World's Greatest Sandwich." The film team approached Keller and asked the real-life chef to create his idea of the ultimate sandwich for the movie, and the 3-in-1 was born. Keller also served as a food consultant for another gastronomic film, Pixar's "Ratatouille" (2007).
Keller's creation combines 3 classic sandwiches into one best-of beast: BLT meets fried egg sandwich meets classic grilled cheese. The sandwich comprises thick-sliced bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, tomato, butter lettuce, and a fried egg piled between toasted slices of thick rustic white bread smeared with mayo. The high moisture content of the Monterey Jack yields maximum gooey awesomeness, and the crunchy sturdiness of the butter lettuce provides a textural component that keeps every mouthful interesting. Any rustic country loaf or French-style loaf will get the job done, but in his interpretation of the Spanglish sandwich, YouTube foodie legend Binging With Babish bakes his homemade bread. Dealer's choice.
Keller's iconic Spanglish sandwich wins over Bourdain
Thomas Keller is the Michelin-starred chef behind the world-renowned French Laundry – a restaurant that fellow chef Anthony Bourdain practically worshipped. Bourdain is a big fan of Keller's culinary mastery, and said, "I understand there's a guy inside me who wants to lay in bed, smoke weed all day and watch cartoons and old movies. My whole life is a series of stratagems to avoid and outwit that guy" (via Men's Journal). In this best of both worlds' fusion, Keller has created what is arguably the ultimate stoner food, crafted with meticulous attention to detail.
More specifically, in Keller's "World's Greatest Sandwich," the cheese is broiled onto one slice of toast. The other slice is smeared with mayo, then layered with tomatoes, a sprinkle of salt directly on the tomato, and crisp bacon strips. From there, an egg is fried in butter until the yolk is lightly set but still runny, and placed on top of the crispy bacon. To finish, butter, lettuce, and cheese are slapped on top of the toasted bread. In the film, Sandler enjoys his sandwich with a tall, cold beer. It might seem simple, but it ticks every box. A BLT with egg and cheese isn't too thick to physically eat, but also leaves foodies wanting for nothing, and is just as great for breakfast as it is for dinner. Still hungry? Chef Thomas Keller has a few more tips for game-changing grilled cheese sandwiches.