Thomas Keller's 'World's Greatest Sandwich' Features 3 Sandwiches In 1

Thomas Keller is the Michelin-starred chef behind the world-renowned French Laundry – a restaurant that fellow chef Anthony Bourdain practically worshipped. Bourdain is a big fan of Keller's culinary mastery, and said, "I understand there's a guy inside me who wants to lay in bed, smoke weed all day and watch cartoons and old movies. My whole life is a series of stratagems to avoid and outwit that guy" (via Men's Journal). In this best of both worlds' fusion, Keller has created what is arguably the ultimate stoner food, crafted with meticulous attention to detail.

More specifically, in Keller's "World's Greatest Sandwich," the cheese is broiled onto one slice of toast. The other slice is smeared with mayo, then layered with tomatoes, a sprinkle of salt directly on the tomato, and crisp bacon strips. From there, an egg is fried in butter until the yolk is lightly set but still runny, and placed on top of the crispy bacon. To finish, butter, lettuce, and cheese are slapped on top of the toasted bread. In the film, Sandler enjoys his sandwich with a tall, cold beer. It might seem simple, but it ticks every box. A BLT with egg and cheese isn't too thick to physically eat, but also leaves foodies wanting for nothing, and is just as great for breakfast as it is for dinner. Still hungry? Chef Thomas Keller has a few more tips for game-changing grilled cheese sandwiches.