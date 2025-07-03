Dorothy Parker once famously called hangovers "the wrath of grapes." Indeed, spirited Dionysians want to feel the buzz and bask in the glow ... any wrath can wait till tomorrow (and, always, it is patient). When it comes to hangover prevention, the best offense is a good defense: Avoid carbonation and drinks high in congeners. Beyond ethanol, one of the main ingredients in alcohol are congeners — which most imbibers have probably never heard of by name, but are certainly familiar with. Congeners include methanol, isopentanol, and acetone, among other chemical compounds, and they're where the toxicity aspect of alcohol comes in.

Congeners are a byproduct of the fermentation processes. To convert sugar into alcohol, the sugar feeds on yeast. Different spirits manufacturers use different strains of yeast; congeners are a byproduct of this conversion, and they are produced in higher or lower concentrations based on the type of yeast used. Congeners aren't entirely bad, either. On the palate, they give certain liquors their unique flavor and aromatic profiles, like the fruity notes of bourbon and dark rum. But, inside the body, congeners can also wreak fearsome havoc in the hangover department. After a night of drinking, as the starkly sober body (lies in bed and) breaks down the ethyl alcohol, congeners' separate breakdown can slow the process, making the ethyl alcohol (and its unpleasant hangover-inducing effects) linger in the body for even longer. That means more hours of the sorely familiar headache, fatigue, dizziness, and nausea.