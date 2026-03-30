Chicken Sausage Cheesy Hash Brown Bowl Recipe

Everything tastes better in a bowl. The past decade has seen a rise in the all-in-one meal format, with chains like Chipotle popularizing the concept of a meal-in-a-bowl on a national scale. In home kitchens, we've been enjoying everything from grain bowls to Buddha bowls, which allow us to fill up on healthy grains, vegetables, and proteins all at once. Not only do bowls make lunches and dinners easier, but they also make eating healthy more fun, harmonizing the flavors through inventive combinations. One meal that hasn't quite hopped onto the trend yet is breakfast — until now, with the rising popularity of hash brown bowls.

Hash brown bowls are just like any other bowl, but instead of rice and quinoa, the base is made with hash browns. In this recipe, the hash browns are made from scratch using russet potatoes, which are first fried until crispy and then sprinkled with cheddar cheese. Layered with homemade chicken sausage patties, blistered bell peppers, avocado, and a fried egg, this bowl has all the makings of a good morning — all in one bowl, meaning it makes your busy morning easier, too.