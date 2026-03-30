28 Fluffy And Flavorful Yeasted Bread Recipes
If you're partial to a homemade loaf of bread, you've probably got a tub of yeast sitting in your pantry. This ingredient is an essential element of countless bread recipes, helping the dough to rise while creating that all-important fluffy texture and rich, tangy flavor. Yeast begins to ferment when mixed with warm liquid and sugar, causing carbon dioxide to be released. In turn, the gas bubbles increase the dough's volume, giving the loaf structure and yielding a light, airy crumb.
From classic white loaves and soft dinner rolls to sweet, pillowy brioche, yeast unlocks a whole world of bread-making possibilities. If you've not baked with yeast before, this ingredient might feel a little intimidating to work with at first, but it's actually surprisingly simple to use once you understand the basics. What's more, every recipe in this collection of yeasted breads has been thoroughly tried and tested, with the easy-to-follow instructions to guide you every step of the way. So, whether you're a seasoned baker or experimenting with yeasted doughs for the first time, this fluffy lineup is sure to spark inspiration and deliver delicious results.
1. Easy French Bread
A crusty French loaf is a true staple of the bread world, and this recipe has all of the fluffiness and crunch you could wish for. The easy recipe keeps things straightforward, using pantry staples and a fuss-free method to deliver reliably delicious results. Creating steam in the oven helps achieve that gorgeous golden crust and soft, airy interior, and the finished loaf is perfect for serving with a generous swipe of butter or jam.
Recipe: Easy French Bread
2. Homemade Sandwich Bread
Soft and pillowy, but still structured enough to hold its own when piled with your favorite sandwich fillers, this loaf is a versatile staple that's sure to give your lunchtime bite a serious upgrade. The dough is enriched with milk for added tenderness, and a gentle knead develops just enough gluten for a light, airy crumb. Proofed and baked until golden brown, the resulting loaf is ideal for everything from a classic PB&J to a crispy grilled cheese.
Recipe: Homemade Sandwich Bread
3. 5-Ingredient Yeast Rolls
These irresistibly fluffy yeast rolls are glossy and golden on top, and ultra-tender within, making them the perfect addition to just about any meal. The smooth dough is made with the usual pantry staples — flour, sugar, salt, oil, and that all-important active dry yeast. After a quick knead and rise, the rolls are brushed with butter before baking for a rich, melt-in-the-mouth finish. Serve the rolls alongside soups, stews, or a hearty roast, and you'll instantly amp up the comfort factor of your meal.
Recipe: 5-Ingredient Yeast Rolls
4. No-Knead Asiago Bread
With no kneading required, this rustic loaf is wonderfully approachable and packed with savory, cheesy flavor. The dough needs just a few simple ingredients and a long, slow rise to develop flavor. Asiago cheese makes for a transformative mix-in here, bringing a nutty richness that works brilliantly alongside the aromatic garlic powder. Once baked, the loaf comes out crisp on the outside and airy in the middle, and it works equally well as a sandwich base or an accompaniment to a steaming bowlful of soup.
Recipe: No-Knead Asiago Bread
5. No-Knead Rosemary Bread
Another no-knead wonder, this rustic loaf is infused with the woodsy fragrance of rosemary, which gives it a wonderfully elegant feel. Perfect for newbies to the bread-making world, this recipe requires just five minutes of hands-on prep time, with the yeast doing all of the hard work for you. The result is a loaf with an undeniably elevated flavor and a glorious crackling crust. This one would make an excellent addition to a cheese platter or charcuterie board.
Recipe: No-Knead Rosemary Bread
6. Soft Pull-Apart Milk Bread
For a sweeter, dessert-style loaf, try whipping up a batch of soft pull-apart milk bread. This delightfully light and tender bread is sweetened with condensed milk and enriched with butter, which yields the most incredible melt-in-the-mouth texture. It's perfect for tearing and sharing, and feels just as at home on the breakfast table as it does at dinnertime. Pair it with sweet spreads like fruity jams, Nutella, and honey, or use it to mop up rich, savory sauces.
Recipe: Soft Pull-Apart Milk Bread
7. Easy Homemade Focaccia
A golden, airy slice of focaccia is sure to elevate your plate. This Italian favorite is far easier to make from scratch than you'd think, though a little patience is essential. The use of olive oil in the dough and a lengthy stint in the fridge help to build that signature rich flavor, before the dough is stretched, dimpled, and baked to fluffy perfection. Enjoy the airy squares alone, with an extra drizzle of olive oil, or serve them with Italian antipasti to continue the Mediterranean theme.
Recipe: Easy Homemade Focaccia
8. Greek-Style Pita Bread
Forget store-bought pitas, because these Greek-style flatbreads are infinitely tastier than any premade version. They're soft, chewy, and incredibly versatile, whether you're stuffing them with roasted veggies, dunking them into a creamy dip, or adding them to a mezze platter. The yeast adds a wonderful depth of flavor while creating a tender, airy crumb, and there's no oven-baking in sight here. Instead, we char the breads in a pan to create spots of toasty, golden goodness all over.
Recipe: Greek-Style Pita Bread
9. No-Knead Olive Cheese Bread
Packed with melty cheddar cheese and studded with briny black olives, this no-knead loaf is a rustic crowd-pleaser that comes together with minimal effort. Its golden exterior gives way to a far airier interior that's loaded with bold, savory flavor. Sliced and topped with a swipe of butter, the bread makes for a satisfying snack in its own right, but you can absolutely use it to craft a hearty sandwich, too, perhaps opting for fresh, Mediterranean-style fillings like tomatoes and mozzarella.
Recipe: No-Knead Olive Cheese Bread
10. Easy Cacio e Pepe Focaccia
A tempting fusion of two classic Italian dishes, this fluffy focaccia features sharp grated Parmesan and the warming kick of black pepper, much like the beloved cacio e pepe pasta. As with most focaccia recipes, you'll leave the dough to rise in the fridge overnight, but the prep itself is relatively simple (that dimpling step is oh-so satisfying). Served with soups, salads, or Italian-style appetizers, this flavor-packed bread will likely disappear in no time.
Recipe: Easy Cacio e Pepe Focaccia
11. Cinnamon-Apple Swirl Bread
Swirls of sweet, tender apple and warming cinnamon transform this loaf into a dessert-style, bakery-worthy treat. Buttery dough is rolled around the fragrant filling ingredients, creating a striking spiral in every slice. There's also the option to throw in walnuts for added crunch, or raisins to amp up the chewiness. Finished with an egg wash before it hits the oven, the loaf comes out glossy and golden, perfect for brunch or afternoon snacking.
Recipe: Cinnamon-Apple Swirl Bread
12. Quick and Easy Maneesh (Lebanese Flatbread)
Bring a taste of the Middle East to your kitchen with this simple maneesh flatbread. Hailing from Lebanon, this bread is infused with za'atar for a burst of tangy, nutty flavor. It boasts a soft consistency and a deep golden hue, and makes a fitting accompaniment to a whole host of mezze favorites, such as olives, hummus, olive oil, and crispy falafels.
13. Honey Whole Wheat Dinner Rolls
Enhanced with the subtle aromatic sweetness of honey, these whole wheat dinner rolls are a wholesome pick for any spread. After two rounds of proofing and a brush of butter, the dough becomes light yet crusty after baking, offering a tender crumb and moreish dose of nutty flavor. The finished rolls will taste incredible served fresh from the oven with a generous swipe of salted butter.
Recipe: Honey Whole Wheat Dinner Rolls
14. Portuguese Sweet Bread
Often likened to Hawaiian rolls, Portuguese sweet bread has a delightful softness to it. In this recipe, we enrich the yeasted dough with milk and butter to boost the richness, and add a generous dose of sugar to create the signature sweetness. Nestled together in a baking dish, the rolls come out golden, fluffy, and ready to pull apart, delivering heaps of cozy, homemade comfort in every bite.
Recipe: Portuguese Sweet Bread
15. Classic Boule Bread
This boule bread recipe is inspired by chef Adam Leonti of Brooklyn Bread Lab, and it yields a fantastically rustic loaf. The dough requires a simple mix of bread flour, salt, active dry yeast, and water, and two rounds of proofing create an impressive depth of flavor. Baking the bread on a pizza stone ensures the perfect rise and helps the crust to brown more evenly, while also leaving the loaf more rounded in shape. Each airy-crisp slice serves as the perfect base for loading with sweet and savory toppings.
Recipe: Classic Boule Bread
16. Homemade English Muffins
English muffins are a much-loved brunchtime treat, often serving as the sturdy base for a hearty eggs Benedict stack, or simply slathered with fruity jam. The distinct holey interior of the muffins comes from the dough's minimal kneading, lengthy fermentation period, and unique cooking method. Instead of firing up the oven, we cook each cornmeal-sprinkled disc on the stovetop, which enables the dough to expand horizontally. This leaves each muffin full of tiny air pockets for a light, airy bite.
Recipe: Homemade English Muffins
17. Easy Garlic and Herb Breadsticks
Yeasted bread doesn't always have to come in the form of a crusty loaf. These herby, buttery breadsticks also benefit from a dose of instant yeast, which gives them a totally moreish, soft, chewy texture. Each golden, doughy twisted breadstick is flavored with garlic, Italian herbs, and fresh parsley, and finished with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt, creating a warm, aromatic side or appetizer that'll shine alongside pasta, soup, or salad.
Recipe: Easy Garlic and Herb Breadsticks
18. Easy Homemade Rye Bread
Offering a distinctly malty, nutty flavor that sets it apart from traditional white loaves, rye bread is a dense, artisan-style option with plenty of structure. The dough rises slowly overnight and undergoes a second proof before it's baked in a Dutch oven, resulting in a loaf with a tender interior and dark, chewy crust. It's fantastic for sandwiches and toasting, but also pairs especially well with savory toppings like smoked meats, pickles, and creamy cheeses.
Recipe: Easy Homemade Rye Bread
19. Homemade Fluffy Potato Bread
As strange as it sounds, mashed potatoes might just be the ingredient your homemade bread has been missing. By adding potatoes, you increase the dough's starch content, which allows the bread to retain more moisture. And this is the key to that beautifully springy, pillowy texture. This ultra-fluffy loaf has a hint of sweetness and a gorgeous buttery richness, and it makes for a deliciously light alternative to your everyday sandwich bread.
Recipe: Homemade Fluffy Potato Bread
20. Milk Bread
Known for its cloud-like softness and delicate, slightly sweet flavor, milk bread feels comforting and indulgent while keeping things light. To create this mouthwatering texture and irresistible taste, we enrich the dough with egg, milk, and butter, proofing the loaf twice until gloriously puffy. Baked until golden brown, the bread can be enjoyed toasted or left pillowy soft. Milk bread is ideal for whipping up some French toast, and it also makes a rather epic base for a fruit-filled Japanese sandwich.
Recipe: Milk Bread
21. Easy Homemade Ciabatta
This crusty Italian loaf is surprisingly easy to make at home, and its airy crumb is sure to impress. The bread's unique open-hole texture comes from the high-hydration nature of the dough, and a blast of steam in the oven keeps the interior of the loaf nice and springy. It's a light yet sturdy bread with an elevated feel, and we love serving it up with some good-quality olive oil and balsamic vinegar for dipping.
Recipe: Easy Homemade Ciabatta
22. Easy No-Knead Bread
A foolproof starting point for any novice baker, this no-knead bread is big on flavor but low on effort. The sticky dough is whipped up in minutes before the yeast is left to work its magic. After a long, slow rise, the dough is shaped into a ball and popped into a hot Dutch oven. Baked this way, the bread delivers impressive results, coming out crisp and golden on the outside and airy within.
Recipe: Easy No-Knead Bread
23. Buttery Brioche Bread
Who doesn't love a rich, buttery slice of brioche? Boasting an incredibly tender crumb, this sweet bread has long been a favorite for crafting a custardy French toast stack. This version is made with a classic egg- and butter-enriched dough, which is twisted into a braid for that signature pillowy look. The recipe takes a bit more time and care than many other breads, but when you bite into that first heavenly slice, you'll know it was absolutely worth the effort.
Recipe: Buttery Brioche Bread
24. Dutch Oven Whole Wheat Bread
Hearty, wholesome, and full of flavor, this whole wheat bread is a nutritious take on a classic homemade loaf, packing extra fiber into every slice. We combine bread flour and whole wheat flour for the perfect balance of lightness and nutty depth, and incorporate molasses for a hint of caramelized sweetness. Baked in a Dutch oven for a domed, crusty finish, this bread will bring plenty of rustic flair to any meal or snack.
Recipe: Dutch Oven Whole Wheat Bread
25. Challah
A staple of Jewish cuisine, challah is a decadent loaf with the rich flavor to match. Made with eggs and honey, it has a soft, golden crumb and beautifully braided shape that makes it perfect for special occasions. A double rise yields that delightful airy texture, and a final brushing of egg wash gives the loaf a glossy finish. This one is a real showstopper, and it's versatile enough to pair with everything from creamy, savory dips to sweet, indulgent spreads.
Recipe: Challah
26. Crusty Italian Bread
With its delectably crackly crust, this easy Italian bread takes a simple, no-knead approach, and it certainly delivers on flavor and texture. Left to rest until bubbling on top, the dough can be baked in a skillet or atop a pizza stone, with a dish of water below to create steam. This helps to achieve that impressive golden crust and airy interior. Pair thick-cut slices of the bread with olive oil for dipping, or transform them into a hearty, meat- and cheese-filled sandwich for the ultimate satisfying lunch.
Recipe: Crusty Italian Bread
27. Swedish Limpa Bread
If you love to bake with warming spices, Swedish limpa bread is a must-try. Infused with caraway, anise, and fennel seeds, and sweetened with molasses, this loaf provides heaps of comforting, aromatic flavor. Plus, it'll make your kitchen smell amazing while you bake it. Dark rye flour gives the bread a deep golden color and robust texture, and a touch of orange zest works to brighten the rich, spiced crumb. Enjoy toasted slices with butter and honey, or dunk them into a steaming bowlful of stew for an ultra-cozy pairing.
Recipe: Swedish Limpa Bread
28. Classic Parker House Rolls
Named after the hotel where they were invented in the late 1800s, Parker House rolls are soft, buttery breads with a signature half-moon shape. The dough is enriched with milk, butter, and a dash of sugar, which gives it a tender texture and rich, subtly sweet taste. Once baked to golden perfection, these pleasing folded rolls feel like a slightly more elegant take on your average dinner roll, and they can be enjoyed much in the same way as the traditional version — with roasted meats, holiday feasts, or simple soups.
Recipe: Classic Parker House Rolls
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