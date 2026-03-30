28 Fluffy And Flavorful Yeasted Bread Recipes

If you're partial to a homemade loaf of bread, you've probably got a tub of yeast sitting in your pantry. This ingredient is an essential element of countless bread recipes, helping the dough to rise while creating that all-important fluffy texture and rich, tangy flavor. Yeast begins to ferment when mixed with warm liquid and sugar, causing carbon dioxide to be released. In turn, the gas bubbles increase the dough's volume, giving the loaf structure and yielding a light, airy crumb.

From classic white loaves and soft dinner rolls to sweet, pillowy brioche, yeast unlocks a whole world of bread-making possibilities. If you've not baked with yeast before, this ingredient might feel a little intimidating to work with at first, but it's actually surprisingly simple to use once you understand the basics. What's more, every recipe in this collection of yeasted breads has been thoroughly tried and tested, with the easy-to-follow instructions to guide you every step of the way. So, whether you're a seasoned baker or experimenting with yeasted doughs for the first time, this fluffy lineup is sure to spark inspiration and deliver delicious results.