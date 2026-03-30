I Tried 6 Store-Bought Take And Bake Pizzas And Ranked Them

Americans love pizza. But sometimes you don't feel like making it. That's fair, since even the most basic homemade pizza involves kneading dough, making sauce, and shredding cheese before trying to fight an edible frisbee into an oven. Pizza is a dish best made by the professionals, which leaves the pizza lover with a few options. You can get it at a restaurant or order delivery, but these options get expensive quickly. Frozen pizzas are a more affordable and convenient choice, but what if you want the freshness of a delivered pizza with the convenience of a frozen one?

Enter the take-and-bake pizza, usually located near the deli or prepared food sections of the grocery store. These refrigerated pizzas are a godsend on days when you can't bear to cook but can't bring yourself to eat a freezer-burned slice.

Of course, like all pizzas, take-and-bakes are not created equal. Sure, they are all convenient, but are they all delicious? There is only one way to find out. I tried six grocery store pizzas in search of the flavor, chew, and melty-cheesiness of the ideal takeout pie. Which would nail the sauce-to-cheese ratio? Which crusts would be tender, not tough? Ultimately, some were better than delivery — but some should stay out of your shopping basket.