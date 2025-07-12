We Tried 7 Sandwiches From 7-Eleven And Ranked Them From Worst To Best
When you're on the go and you're looking for a quick meal, a fast food joint may seem like your best option. But if you're looking for a fresher sandwich — one that's closer to something you might make at home versus a burger or a fried chicken sandwich — you may want to head to 7-Eleven. The convenience chain is famed for its sandwiches in Japan, but some of its American offerings aren't too bad either. I tasted my way through seven different 7-Eleven sandwiches so I could report back to you about my findings. Although some of the sandwiches I tried from the chain missed the mark, others were downright delicious and well worth going out of your way for.
I ranked these sandwiches according to flavor, freshness, and overall structure, with the sandwiches boasting the most balanced flavor profiles rising to the top of the pack. Take a closer look at how all of these sandwiches stacked up against one another, and you'll be ready for your next 7-Eleven snack stop.
7. Classic Italian Style Sub
There are few sandwiches in this world as perfect as the Italian sub. When done right — by avoiding the most common Italian sub mistakes — it's an undeniably delicious combination of thinly sliced meats, a hint of cheese, and plenty of fresh and pickled vegetables. But when you take a bite of 7-Eleven's Classic Italian Sub, you're in for a dose of disappointment. There are no fresh veggies at all on this sandwich — not even a sad shred of iceberg lettuce that looks like it wilted days ago. And to make matters even worse, you won't even find any sauce on this sandwich, either. The result is a stack of not-so-tasty ham, pepperoni, and salami that are only complemented by a slice of tasteless provolone cheese.
Admittedly, gas station sandwiches can sometimes get too soggy when they're outfitted with as many vegetables as I would normally want on my sandwich, and leaving off the sauce entirely allows whoever is eating the sandwich to personalize it as they wish. But all on its own, this is a truly sad sandwich. Considering there are so many better, more flavorful sandwich options at 7-Eleven, it's probably safe to skip over this one altogether.
6. Simply Tuna Salad Sandwich
If you're like me, the idea of eating a tuna salad sandwich from a convenience store sounds like a dubious proposition, which is partially why 7-Eleven's Simply Tuna Salad Sandwich is ranked near the bottom of this list. My skepticism was confirmed as soon as I took the first bite. Sure, this sandwich tasted fresh, but the tuna salad itself just wasn't that flavorful. It was kind of dry and seemed to be lacking the amount of mayonnaise that makes a tuna salad as rich and as creamy as it should be. The inclusion of sweet relish gives the sandwich an unbalanced sweetness that just doesn't work with the fishiness of the tuna.
There is some Dijon mustard in the mix, but you can't really pick up on it very much in this sandwich. It may give it a hint of acidity and complexity, but otherwise, you're left with a particularly boring sandwich that you could just as easily make at home.
5. Deluxe American Sub
I was very surprised to discover that 7-Eleven's Deluxe American Sub is actually a significant step up in quality from its Italian sub. Is it the best of the bunch? Absolutely not. But if you're craving a sub-style sandwich specifically and can't actually get to a real sandwich shop, it'll get the job done in a pinch. This sandwich comes on a sub roll and is stacked with ham, turkey, salami, American cheese, pickles, mayonnaise, and mustard.
The quality of the meat doesn't seem to be that high, unfortunately. You can barely even taste the salami, and the ham and turkey seem to be limp and lifeless, offering very little in terms of flavor. That being said, the inclusion of those pickles makes a big difference here, adding a touch of green freshness to the salad that makes it instantly more appealing than the Italian sub. The combo of mayonnaise and mustard is also nice, as it mixes together in the sandwich and yields a creamy yellow sauce that offers just the right touch of texture. Although this isn't a sandwich I would ever go out of my way for, it's definitely not the worst option on this list.
4. Turkey and Havarti Cheese Sandwich
If you're looking for a sandwich that's substantial and will seriously fill you up, look no further than 7-Eleven's Turkey and Havarti Cheese Sandwich. This sandwich may look somewhat basic and boring, but I actually discovered that it was one of the better-tasting sandwiches on this lineup. The thick-cut, oat-topped wheat bread forms the foundation of the sandwich, which is then complemented with slices of turkey, some diced bacon, and just a touch of Havarti. Again, the turkey doesn't taste great here, but the cheese and bacon really go a long way in creating the flavor and richness you'd expect from a good sandwich.
This sandwich also, blessedly, comes with tomato slices as well as some lettuce on the side. Those features alone give it a solid spot in the top four, since that freshness is so integral to a good sandwich experience. Yes, it's sort of a basic sandwich that you could make at home, but when you're on the go, it's one of the tastier and more filling sandwich selections you could choose at the convenience chain.
3. Simply Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken salad is another food that I wouldn't normally opt for when I'm shopping at a convenience store, so I opened the plastic packaging and took the first bite of my 7-Eleven Simply Chicken Salad Sandwich gingerly, unsure of what was awaiting my taste buds. What I discovered, though, was far from the soggy, white meat-based mess I was imagining. Instead, I was met with a chicken salad sandwich that really hits the spot when you're looking for a cold and refreshing meal.
The filling of the sandwich is incredibly simple: It's just diced white meat chicken with celery and reduced-fat mayonnaise. But when those ingredients come together, it really works. There's plenty of mayo, which makes the sandwich nice and creamy, but the addition of celery adds a much-needed crunch. The most appealing aspect of this sandwich, though, is the milk bread, which is wonderfully fluffy and soft, housing the salad perfectly. It's not the most exciting sandwich out there — you may want to have some mustard or hot sauce on hand to give things a bit more flavor — but it's definitely worth trying for any chicken salad enthusiasts out there.
2. Deluxe Triple Slam Pretzel Sub
A pretzel can make just about any sandwich taste good, so it shouldn't be a surprise that 7-Eleven's Deluxe Triple Slam Pretzel Sub comes in the number two spot in this ranking. The real appeal here, of course, is the pretzel sub itself, with its chewy texture and slightly salty flavor profile. It instantly elevates this otherwise basic sandwich to something that feels like a real treat. Inside the bun, you'll find turkey, ham, and pepperoni, along with sharp cheddar cheese. The addition of ranch dressing really gives this sandwich the kick of flavor and moisture it needs, bringing all of the other elements together. You'll also get some lettuce on the side, so you can decide whether you want to add it to the sub or not.
Should there be more veggies on this sandwich? Sure. But since the bun and ranch dressing do so much of the heavy lifting, it's delicious even without those additional fresh elements. If you're going to choose a sub at 7-Eleven, this is definitely the one I'd suggest you try.
1. Simply Egg Salad Sandwich
Of all of the sandwiches from 7-Eleven I tried for this ranking, the chain's Simply Egg Salad Sandwich easily takes the top spot. It may not be the most flavorful, dynamic sandwich you've ever tasted, but when it comes to texture, you're not going to find a convenience store sandwich better than this one. The egg salad itself is quite simple with the inclusion of just eggs, mayonnaise, and Dijon mustard, but because of that short list of ingredients, the focus is really all on the bouncy texture of the eggs. Combine that with the luscious softness of the milk bread, and you have a spongy, soft sandwich that feels decadent upon your very first bite.
This is another sandwich that could potentially benefit from a bit of extra flavor if you feel so inclined to add some. But even without a pop of a bolder, more interesting ingredient, this super basic sandwich is a must-try for convenience store diners everywhere. Want to make a similar sandwich at home? Try our recipe for creamy egg salad.
Methodology
I chose these 7-Eleven sandwiches based on availability at my local 7-Eleven location. I tried them all chilled, over the course of three days, and I ranked them according to both flavor and texture. The higher-ranked sandwiches in this lineup tend to have more balanced flavor profiles and better bread texture than the lower-ranked selections. I also prioritized freshness, generally ranking the sandwiches that contain vegetables higher than those without them (although there are exceptions).