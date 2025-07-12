We Tried 7 Sandwiches From 7-Eleven And Ranked Them From Worst To Best

When you're on the go and you're looking for a quick meal, a fast food joint may seem like your best option. But if you're looking for a fresher sandwich — one that's closer to something you might make at home versus a burger or a fried chicken sandwich — you may want to head to 7-Eleven. The convenience chain is famed for its sandwiches in Japan, but some of its American offerings aren't too bad either. I tasted my way through seven different 7-Eleven sandwiches so I could report back to you about my findings. Although some of the sandwiches I tried from the chain missed the mark, others were downright delicious and well worth going out of your way for.

I ranked these sandwiches according to flavor, freshness, and overall structure, with the sandwiches boasting the most balanced flavor profiles rising to the top of the pack. Take a closer look at how all of these sandwiches stacked up against one another, and you'll be ready for your next 7-Eleven snack stop.