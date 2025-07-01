12 Mistakes To Avoid When Making Italian Subs

Some might consider cold cuts to be the most important part of an Italian sub. Although we take a more holistic view of a sandwich's ingredients, there's no denying that you'll want to get your cold cut strategy on point before you construct your sandwich. After all, the best Italian subs feature a mix of different meats that are well-balanced when it comes to both flavor and texture.

Start with a solid base meat that provides some richness without stealing the show. Mortadella is our preference, but you can also use ham if you can't find any mortadella. Next, you'll want to pick something fattier, like a good salami, to provide an extra layer of richness. Finally comes the most flavorful meat of the bunch, preferably something spiced. Hot soppressata is usually a safe bet, but if you can't find any, then you can make do with pepperoni. Without the mortadella, you'd be missing that smooth, slightly less fatty texture, and without the salami, you might be missing some of the richness that you're going for. Take out the soppressata, and your sandwich won't pack the same level of flavor you're craving.

Of course, you can experiment with different types of cold cuts to find what combo best suits your taste buds. But for the best results, be intentional with your meat choices to avoid a one-note, unbalanced sandwich.