8 Chain Restaurants Serving The Best Cheesesteaks, According To Reviews
While a mediocre cheesesteak is a special sort of disappointment, a truly outstanding one is — we firmly believe — one of the best sandwiches out there. There are a lot of mistakes that you can make with a Philly cheesesteak, and any one of them — from improperly sliced meats and veggies to losing the steak's natural juices — can ruin the whole thing. Thankfully, these chain restaurants get it right.
We wanted to know which chain restaurants are putting out a solidly respectable cheesesteak, because you never know when or where the craving is going to strike. Thin-sliced beef, spot-on rolls, flavorful veg, just the right amount of cheese and juiciness ... it's a tough thing to pull off, and some chains have a fan following for contributions to the cheesesteak world.
Although chain restaurants are built on the idea you can walk into any one and know exactly what you're getting, we all know that dependability can vary greatly between locations. So, we wanted to get a wide range of opinions from customers across a chain's footprint. That meant scouring a ton of reviews from a variety of spots to find places that were putting out cheesesteaks that got celebrated not only for being delicious but also for being consistent. Some of the best are sourcing rolls from Philly, investing in high-quality beef, and getting the veggies cooked perfectly every time. Some are putting a unique spin on this fan favorite sandwich, and that is absolutely acceptable — as long as it's tasty. Here's where to stop if you're feeling a cheesesteak.
Philly's Best
You'll have to head to California to find Philly's Best, a regional chain that opened its doors back in 1992. The idea was born from a desire to get real-deal Philly cheesesteaks under the California sun, and the Philly natives at the helm made some major commitments. Fans of the original know that Philly cheesesteaks traditionally use a particular roll: Amoroso rolls. You'll find them at Philly's Best, alongside offerings like Herr's chips and — of course — Tastykakes.
That's not to say that absolutely everything here is traditional, as there's also some creative interpretations of the classics. Opt for a mushroom or sweet pepper cheesesteak, a pizza steak with provolone and pizza sauce, or any of several hoagie varieties. There's chicken cheesesteaks too, and if you're craving — or want to try — a Taylor pork roll, that's on the menu, too.
It's safe to say that the classics are still fan favorites here, though. Reddit users posting drool-worthy photos have others who don't even like grilled onions saying that these sandwiches look so good that they're willing to give them another try. Meanwhile, those hailing from Philly or nearby chime in to say that these are some of the best around. The veggies get a lot of love for being fresh, the bread is delicious, and it's the kind of sandwich that some people report will make a bad week much better.
Jersey Mike's
Purists know there's a difference between a Philly cheesesteak and a steak and cheese sandwich, and when it comes to chain cheesesteaks, the line gets a little blurry. That brings us to Jersey Mike's, and yes, there are a number of cheesesteaks on the menu, including a Buffalo chicken and the Famous Philly. However, we have to talk about a clear favorite: The Big Kahuna, #56. Order that, and you'll get a sub with onions, peppers, mushrooms, jalapeños, and a healthy helping of cheese — which isn't a traditional Philly cheesesteak. Still, it's impossible to ignore just how popular it is. Why? Customization is above and beyond here, and many appreciate having so many ways to switch things up and turn it into their own personalized, perfect sub.
Add banana peppers, don't skip the chipotle mayo, and make sure you swap in the rosemary parmesan bread. Ask to have the bread grilled, get some jalapeño kettle chips to add as you nosh, and don't sleep on the not-so-secret #99, a combo of the Big Kahuna and the Chipotle.
Some Reddit users are so fond of these cheesesteaks that they still remember their very first one ... even if more than a decade has passed. Some Philly natives who get in on the conversation say that while the real deal from back home is top tier, Jersey Mike's is a completely respectable entry into the cheesesteak game.
Penn Station
Penn Station isn't quite nationwide, and it's not exactly a tiny chain either. There are more than 300 locations spread across Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and yes, it's in Pennsylvania, too. The Philly cheesesteak comes into the conversation on the non-traditional side of things, but still gets rave reviews for a combination of flavors that might not be the norm, but is still delicious.
Take a look at the menu, and you'll see that some of the standard options for additions include things like a spicy brown mustard, banana peppers, and pizza sauce. Some say that double the onions is where it's at, and for anyone who's doubting, some Reddit users confirm that this is the place that made them believe that tomato sauce does deserve a place on a cheesesteak.
Others simply give high praise to Penn Station for cheesesteaks that are ultra-fresh, made-to-order, and served with some seriously flavorful meats and cheeses. It's also worth mentioning that Penn Station has something of a secret weapon: Fresh-cut fries and hand-squeezed, made-fresh lemonade. That all earns this place some serious appreciation for offering not just a great cheesesteak, but an all-around great meal.
D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches
New England is just a stone's throw — relatively speaking — from the birthplace of the Philly cheesesteak, so it makes sense that there's a regional chain here that's serving some stellar ones. That's D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches, as its take on the cheesesteak is one of the oldest items on the menu. It's still called the Number 9 after its position on the menu, and this chain has had a long time to perfect this one — it's been a staple since 1967.
D'Angelo's fans take things very, very seriously, with some comparing the service and sandwiches here to something one might find in a sandwich shop staffed by the divine, and serving steak to match. That staff has been recommending the Number 9 — in bowl or sub form — for a long time, and it's continued to please.
D'Angelo's has been lauded for perfectly cooked steak that has the tenderness a truly stellar cheesesteak calls for, with a helping of cheese that's not too little, not too much. The bread is invariably soft, portions of everything are generous, and the ingredients are so flavorful that you can taste each component in every bite. Is it the best sub ever, hands down? Some say that it is.
Panera
We get it, and we know that this one is going to be very, very polarizing. Toward the end of February 2024, Panera announced a massive menu overhaul was coming in April, and part of that involved the introduction of a version of a cheesesteak. Surprisingly, Panera opted for a very non-traditional bread for its cheesesteak and went with ciabatta. Cheesesteak purists might protest, but when we here at Tasting Table ranked Panera sandwiches from worst to best, this unique take on a cheesesteak placed fourth.
We're not the only ones who found ourselves pleasantly surprised by a first taste of Panera's reimagined new menu, as some Reddit users have even gone as far as to say that the ciabatta cheesesteak is one of the best sandwiches they've ever had — especially with the addition of salsa verde. Others have suggested additional modifications, like swapping red onions for caramelized ones, adding arugula and pepperoncini, and swapping in different cheeses.
There is one special thing that makes this a standout, and that's the Peppadew peppers. The sweet heat from these peppers is exactly what a meat- and cheese-heavy sandwich needs to become a next-level bite, and we can't help but feel there's a lesson to be learned here. Traditional is great, but sometimes, a reimagining can become a new fan favorite, too.
The Cheese Steak Shop
The Cheese Steak Shop is another California-based chain, with locations north of San Jose, and in the city itself. It's been around since the early 1980s, and sandwiches here are the real deal. Rolls are shipped in from Philly's Amoroso Bakery, and cheesesteak fans know that you should absolutely be ready to answer one question when ordering: "Wit or witout?" The Cheese Steak Shop is not only asking that, but it's also priding itself on its house specialty cheese sauce.
Tradition is at the forefront, sure, but there are a lot of funky cheesesteak interpretations on the menu as well. The Gilroy comes with cloves of roasted garlic, for example, while the Western adds bacon, barbecue sauce, and onion rings. As far as favorites go, the Classic Philly might be tops, but the Motown Philly — with sliced mushrooms — has some fans, too.
Cheesesteaks here have won Pennsylvania natives over as fans, and a number of reviews specifically celebrate the hot, sweet, and spicy peppers as being a super-delicious addition that makes these sandwiches stand out from the crowd. The garlic-heavy Gilroy has also won plenty of hearts, while some Reddit users do offer a word of caution: This place can very quickly turn into a craving.
Capriotti's
Capriotti's has been around since 1976, and cheesesteaks have always been a fan favorite — so much so that cheesesteak deals kicked off Capriotti's 50th birthday celebrations in 2026. Like other chains serving outstanding cheesesteaks, Capriotti's has a few things that set it apart from the others, including an American Wagyu Cheesesteak. That one comes with Prime Wagyu from one of the most sought-after providers of Wagyu in the U.S. — Snake River Farms. If you're wondering whether or not using Wagyu beef on something like a cheesesteak is nothing more than a gimmick, customers say that there's a very real and absolutely wild difference in taste and tenderness.
There are also fun varieties like the Cheesesteak BLT, a chicken Chipotle Crunch, and an Impossible Cheesesteak as well. For some, it's the outstanding hot and sweet peppers that make the cheesesteaks here a win, and some say they're in best-sandwich-ever territory. Proportions are spot-on, steak is perfectly cooked, and the flavor? It's the kind of tasty sandwich that takes the top spot when customers are trying to decide what to order.
Steak is extra-tender and wonderfully juicy, and while it's perfect as it is for some, others note that the mushrooms will take it to the next level. You might want to make sure you don't skip the hot peppers, either, but whatever you choose, you can count on a seriously delicious meal.
Steak Escape
There are a number of mall food court chains that we wish would come back, and Steak Escape is one of them. Every so often, a wistful, nostalgia-filled Reddit thread will pop up, reminiscing about the good old days when you could head to the mall and stop at Steak Escape. Well, we have some good news for some of you, and... sad news for others, who might not live near any of the 20-odd locations that still remain, with a majority in Ohio and Mississippi. That mall shop has reinvented itself into the Steak Escape of today, and there are a few different cheesesteaks on the menu.
Favorites include the Grand Escape, which comes with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and provolone. There are also some funky offerings that get great reviews, too, like the Bourbon & Bacon (with onions, white American cheese, bacon, and bourbon sauce).
Those fortunate enough to live near enough to a Steak Escape to make it a regular lunchtime spot report loving the chance to walk in and see the cheesesteak being cooked and assembled to order, with generous portions and the option to add some outstanding fries. It's especially beloved by those who remember the mall locations, and report that one bite takes them right back to the Steak Escape — and mall cheesesteaks — of the 1980s and 1990s, in the best possible way.
Methodology
Getting a cheesesteak right can be tough, and in order to find the chains that are doing it right, we started by looking through scores of customer reviews across a variety of sites — including Google, TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Reddit. In the process, we also made sure we looked at reviews of different locations within each chain. We were looking for consistently good reviews going back some time, but we were also keeping an eye out for other things.
In order to make it to our list, chains needed to offer both traditional cheesesteaks and something that set them apart from the rest. We looked for chains that were sourcing rolls from Philadelphia, or that were offering a unique interpretation of a cheesesteak — whether that was by using Wagyu beef or adding different flavor profiles. Reviews needed to shout out consistency, perfectly cooked and tender steak, delicious veggies, and proper proportions of everything.