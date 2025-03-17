The Nontraditional Bread Panera Uses For Its Cheesesteaks

When picturing a cheesesteak, many things come to mind. The first might be ribbons of steak. The second might be a generous cover of Cheez Wiz or melty American cheese over steak and chopped onions. The third might be the hoagie roll holding the whole thing together. As long as there have been cheesesteaks, hoagie rolls have been the bread of choice — a no-nonsense roll that provides the perfect balance of sturdiness and squish.

Panera entered the cheesesteak game in mid-2024 with a curious offering: the ciabatta cheesesteak. While the use of ciabatta bread may raise a few eyebrows from cheesesteak traditionalists, the entry is part of a "New Era" menu and includes a ciabatta roll drizzled in garlic aioli, melted provolone cheese, zesty sweet peppers, caramelized onions, and marinated sliced steak.

We got our hands on Panera's cheesesteak during a menu tasting and were surprised by what it brought to the table. It doesn't have the straight meaty, cheesy punch of a traditional cheesesteak, but the peppers are a game changer. They offered a little bit of heat, tang, and sweetness to balance the traditional meat-and-cheese pairing. The sandwiches came, went, and were replenished quickly at the testing, proving to be a big hit among testers.