12 Ways To Make Frozen Chicken Taste 10x Better

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If you're concerned about the price of groceries, you might find yourself contemplating choices at the supermarket that you once wouldn't have. Frozen chicken, for example, which is often cheaper than fresh varieties. Plus, it's already frozen so you don't have to worry about using it up before it spoils; after all, freezing preserves food quite effectively if it's packaged airtight. Of course, frozen foods can vary in quality, and chicken is no exception.

Sometimes, you'll find its texture or flavor isn't quite what it should have been, or it might have a hint of "freezer taste" that needs to be hidden. Still, you can treat a case of frozen chicken as a strategic reserve of sorts when you don't want to splurge on fresh chicken. It doesn't necessarily mean a sacrifice in quality, either, because commercially blast-frozen foods tend to suffer less damage from freezing and thawing than home-frozen foods.

In my working life as a trained chef and restaurateur — in kitchens ranging from a multimillion-dollar venue to a one-man show in a scenic seaside location — and as a home cook before and after, I've worked with frozen chicken frequently, when budgetary or practical constraints made it my best option. Here are a dozen ways to amp up its flavor, when you need to.