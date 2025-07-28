9 Store-Bought Chicken Dry Rubs, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chicken is the most widely consumed protein in the U.S., according to data gathered by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Whether it's baked, fried, smoked, or grilled, we just can't get enough of our chicken. But beyond salt and pepper, you may not know how to season your chicken so that it tastes as good as possible.

If you weren't lucky enough to inherit a dry rub or get the recipe for one you tried, you may be at a loss. And while I can tell you the basic building blocks of a good dry rub are salt and sugar, you may struggle if you can't pick spices beyond that. Luckily, you can purchase a premade chicken dry rub. The spice aisle is littered with options. Luckily, you've got someone like me willing to dive into those mixes and give you the inside scoop.

Looking for a basic flavor profile beyond salt and pepper, but one still able to appeal to the masses, I spiced up a batch of tenderloins and threw them on the smoker. I chose a variety of rubs that had ingredient lists that sounded appealing and also offered a nice visual before tasting and ranking them from worst to best. Here's how these spices shook out.