9 Store-Bought Chicken Dry Rubs, Ranked
Chicken is the most widely consumed protein in the U.S., according to data gathered by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Whether it's baked, fried, smoked, or grilled, we just can't get enough of our chicken. But beyond salt and pepper, you may not know how to season your chicken so that it tastes as good as possible.
If you weren't lucky enough to inherit a dry rub or get the recipe for one you tried, you may be at a loss. And while I can tell you the basic building blocks of a good dry rub are salt and sugar, you may struggle if you can't pick spices beyond that. Luckily, you can purchase a premade chicken dry rub. The spice aisle is littered with options. Luckily, you've got someone like me willing to dive into those mixes and give you the inside scoop.
Looking for a basic flavor profile beyond salt and pepper, but one still able to appeal to the masses, I spiced up a batch of tenderloins and threw them on the smoker. I chose a variety of rubs that had ingredient lists that sounded appealing and also offered a nice visual before tasting and ranking them from worst to best. Here's how these spices shook out.
9. Jack Daniel's chicken rub
I will admit I am a bit of a sucker for bourbon-flavored fare. After all, I'm from the heart of bourbon country. Since it's a widely enjoyed flavor, it's not that big of a stretch to think that Jack Daniel's would offer a chicken bourbon dry rub. Sadly, it is far from interesting.
The ingredients are on track — salt, sugar, paprika, garlic, onion, and chili pepper. The spices impart a very striking orange color on the chicken, obviously flirting with the flavor that should be there. And while the taste of pepper and paprika is present, it's merely a whisper — which stands in stark contrast to its color.
I have to say that, despite having a lack of flavor, its components are very balanced. Salt, sugar, and even the chili pepper spend only the slightest moment on the breath; not one flavor comes forward to garner any real attention at all. I feel that even those with sensitive palates would find it to be bland at best.
8. Simple Truth chicken rub
Simple Truth products frequently catch my eye, and I have to say I've had good luck with them. So, when I saw that the chicken rub was amply sized, sported an organic label, and teased citrusy and black pepper flavors, I was intrigued enough to put it in my basket.
The rub does give the chicken a lovely color that is immediately noticeable. A sweetness stands in the forefront of the seasoning. Of course, that may be because the main ingredient is sugar, which I found to be a bit odd. While sugar should be included in a spice rub, it generally doesn't lead the charge. The lemony citrus peel hits right away, followed by a well-balanced peppery taste. The taste in and of itself is quite lively and refreshing — it's just not for chicken.
The flavor profile of this rub is reminiscent of a Lowcountry boil, which made it incredibly off-putting on the chicken. While nice, rich, and incredibly mellow, this lemony spice is better left for veggies and seafood. It's definitely a good one to have on hand as long as you ignore the label and know how to use it. I will be keeping it around for the next time I catch a good deal on crab legs.
7. Famous Dave's chicken rub
You may not know this, but Famous Dave is actually a real person and very much famous for his barbecue and spicing prowess. The brand's sweet and spicy pickle chips are a staple in my household, and they go fast! I figured Famous Dave's chicken rub would be a trusty brand that I could feel good about recommending. And with ingredients like salt, sugar, onion, garlic, and paprika, I was sure this rub would be a no-brainer. Oh, how I dislike being this wrong.
This rub is visually stunning and suggests there is going to be a lot of flavor. But these looks are very deceiving, as the taste is incredibly subtle. The biggest flavor that comes through is pepper with just a little bit of salt — detectable only if your palate is looking hard enough for it. After a couple of bites, there is a hint of garlic in the aftertaste, but it is incredibly faint. If nothing else, the ingredient list gives a great basis for an original rub if you want to try one at home. And I would have to say that it is better than nothing at all.
6. Kinder's grilled chicken seasoning
I have found Kinder's seasonings to be very hit and miss. But when they hit, it's a direct bullseye. So up to this point, I'm still okay with giving Kinder's products a try. And that is why I chose the grilled chicken seasoning, which promised sea salt, garlic, and herbs.
But before I get into how it tastes, I want to go over why I chose this seasoning and not a rub — it's a very fine line. A dry rub is a coarser mix of herbs and spices and can easily be considered seasoning. So, Kinder's seasonings could potentially be considered rubs due to their coarseness and composition.
Now, Kinder's delivers on everything its label promises. This seasoning is very garlic-forward and is followed by crisp sea salt. The salt seems to heighten the garlic's flavor even more, creating a taste that is somewhat overpowering. It isn't until the aftertaste that a hint of rosemary and black pepper comes into play. The garlic still hangs around, bookending the full profile. While this one definitely delivers on flavor, it's just not a great one. And I'm not even sure it could be salvaged by stirring in your own add-ins.
5. Fire & Smoke Society Chica Licka Bam Bam chicken rub
I am new to the Fire & Smoke Society, but was very intrigued by this poultry rub and just had to give it a shot. I was happy to see the ingredient list was short and free from MSG, gluten, and GMOs. And while all of this information is easy to find, I feel like this rub needs to highlight the "Cajun kick" a little better.
The Cajun spice comes right in on the first bite and hits the palate hard. The spice immediately floods the tongue. The heat then continues to build, to the point where it almost feels like a vapor filling the mouth. Within that cloud, there is a bit of a smoky flavor. There is also a hint of sweet. And you can definitely taste the black and white pepper. What I did not get was the thyme and garlic. And the biggest thing I feel is missing is the salt.
I found this to be a pretty decent Cajun seasoning, although I would advise adding a decent amount of salt and at least a little garlic. It's not going to be for everyone, though, as the heat is truly Cajun and it lingers for a very long time. But if you can stand the heat, you may want this in your kitchen.
4. Private Selection bold and savory poultry seasoning rub
Private Selection is another brand I find to be generally trustworthy. This selection speaks to notes of garlic and citrus, specifically orange peel. Just by looking at it, you can see the large red bell pepper flakes, garlic, and onion. The pleasant appearance also translates to a pleasant flavor.
On first bite, a burst of heated spice hits the front of the tongue and ventures quickly to the back of the throat, which was a little unexpected. Savory notes of garlic were present, and the salt is well-balanced. The citrus flavor this rub promises is elusive, however, and there isn't any type of sweetness to round out the profile.
While this seasoning has a lot of flavor, it is missing a few things. The texture is also very crunchy, and I'm not sure if I enjoy that. Additionally, the surprising heat lingers for quite a long time on the tongue and lips. If this were to be mixed with some olive oil to soften the herbs, a bit of honey or brown sugar, and some orange zest, this may be a seasoning I would go back to. But it definitely needs some work and will only be enjoyed by those who enjoy heat.
3. Rib Rack chicken spice rub
Rib Rack is another brand that is new to me. Its ingredient list was nice, short, and clean. And this rub has a different color than the other seasonings, which I assume is due to the turmeric. So, I felt the unique profile deserved to have its shot in this tasting.
The turmeric immediately gives the meat a yellowish hue, and I assumed its flavor would be citrusy. The spices are evident and lovely to look at. Plus, they hint at a robust, fresh Italian seasoning edge. There is also a little bit of sweetness that rounds out the savory notes. And, unlike the other rubs, there is absolutely no heat in this selection.
This spice rub has a very Mediterranean feel to it, which is quite lovely. I feel like this could be used to enhance most white meats, fish, and vegetables. And while it is very well-balanced and flavorful, I feel like it isn't what you would expect from a chicken rub. And that sinks it a bit in ranking. If one is looking for a Mediterranean spice mix, this is absolutely the way to go. It's a great rub to have on hand, but you need to be looking for that specific flavor to use it.
2. Flavortown Cluckin' Chicken rub
I have had the opportunity to venture to Flavortown a few times, and I must admit, it isn't my favorite destination. However, I have quite a few friends who are Guy Fieri fans and insisted I include this option. So, I obliged, knowing full well the entire time that I was not going to enjoy this specific rub. Didn't I already mention how much I hate being wrong?
This rub has, by far, the darkest color of every rub I sampled, and that translates directly to the meat. Thankfully, it doesn't taste as harsh or punchy as it appears. This rub actually has quite a nice body of flavors, all of which are well-balanced and don't go overboard. The low heat is pleasant and appropriate for any palate, while the use of chicken fat and broth really adds a great depth to its flavor.
This is very much what I was looking for in a rub, sans the intense coloring. If this had been the last rub in the tasting, it would have easily garnered the number one spot. But the flavor I expected was soon replaced by something that went above and beyond my expectations.
1. Weber Kick'N Chicken seasoning
I am apprehensive about using options like Weber, as I find them to be a bit commercial. But the visible pieces of spice and clean ingredient list seemed so very familiar and safe, so I felt it would at least be a nice option for this list. Not only was I pleased by it, but I was astounded by how good it was.
The seasoning makes the meat look delicious and tantalizingly fresh. The flavor is filled with herbs and spices that stay well-balanced but make their presence known. There is a heat of pepper, zing of orange, slight sweetness of sugar, balanced saltiness, and savory depths that both enhance and complement the chicken. And even with all the bold visible seasonings, there is no strange texture to be had.
This is definitely a flavor profile that is what you would want for your seasoned chicken. It's sure to delight anyone and may have folks asking for your recipe. Of course, it's up to you whether you want to reveal your secret or not.
Methodology
All of these spices were portioned, added to chicken, and prepared on the smoker in the same way to give each one a chance to shine — and some of them did! I used bread and water as a palate cleanser in between ample bites of chicken. In the end, I would only consider venturing back to the top three brands on this list.
The lowest-ranked seasonings weren't awful or lacking in flavor; they are just unnecessary considering there are better options out there — like the top three. The highest-ranked seasonings had a variety of pleasing flavors and were versatile. My top-ranked choice could even be used to season things other than chicken, and it's a go-to blend for any cook. I will definitely be adding it to my regular rotation.