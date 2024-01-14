Get Underneath The Skin For Perfectly Seasoned Chicken Breasts

Chicken breasts make for a quick meal that comes together easily for almost any occasion. Whether baking them as meal prep or pan-searing for a late night dinner, poultry is convenient in every way — except for taste. Even when taking the time to marinate the chicken breasts, they may turn out bland. For a well-seasoned meal, make sure you go skin deep.

After covering your chicken breasts in herbs and spices or marinating them for some time before cooking, it's always surprising when your meal doesn't taste very flavorful past the first bite. Yet, with a coating of skin encasing the breast, how is the seasoning supposed to permeate into the meat? No matter what spices you use, if you don't manage to get them underneath that skin, only the surface of the chicken breast will have any flavor.

Seasoning underneath the skin doesn't require much maneuvering; once you slip your fingers or a utensil under the skin, you can gently lift it away from the breast. When you're in there, you can cover the meat with all the seasonings your heart desires. Dried herbs and spices are always a good idea since it's easy to rub them in. Compound butter is another solid choice. All you need to do is take a slab of it and coat the chicken breast in the fat. Not only does compound butter deposit a good amount of flavor, but the fat lends some much-needed juiciness to the lean protein.