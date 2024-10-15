The Quick, 2-Ingredient Chicken Rub You Need For Easy Weeknight Cooking
While the strain of planning what to eat and cooking it isn't something one wants to do after a long day, there are plenty of easy recipes that are stress-free with a great flavor payoff, that are as quick to make as choosing a take-out. For a hearty dinner that's equally fast and delicious, cook chicken with a rub made from dijon mustard and red curry paste.
Chicken is a go-to protein for many of us when we're tired but need something filling. Poultry can come together quickly and the savory flavor goes with practically everything. Although it tastes better when it's been marinating for hours, an easy mix of dijon mustard and red curry paste makes for a delicious rub that can be slapped on right before cooking. Mustard is a pantry staple that is a longtime friend of chicken; the condiment masterfully blends tang with a hint of bitterness and a peppery edge.
And if you don't already, you should start to keep curry paste in your pantry — the spicy ginger and red chili peppers and citrusy zing of lemongrass make it full of flavor with many uses. Together, the combo is earthy, fiery, and has the perfect amount of tanginess. Mix equal parts mustard and curry paste and give it a taste, adding more of one depending on your preferences. You may already have a favorite curry paste, but you can find a whole range in stores and online, like Thai Kitchen's Red Curry Paste, which is the perfect base for this easy chicken dish.
How should you serve curry mustard chicken?
You can roast or grill your chosen cut of curry mustard chicken. If you have drumsticks, roasting is your best option. It's fast, hands-free, and produces delicious, browned chicken with a spicy-sweet coating. Make a one-pan dinner out of it and add broccoli, Brussels sprouts, onions, and red bell peppers to a sheet pan. Toss the vegetables in olive or sesame oil and sprinkle them with salt, pepper, coriander, and thyme before roasting everything at around 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Or opt for chicken breasts, and then, for a smoky finish, grill the curry mustard chicken and serve it alongside a spring vegetable and herb grain salad. The farro and wheat berries already bulk up the salad beautifully, with the chicken making the meal even heartier. The sweet bell peppers, earthy asparagus, and pungent red onions enhance the flavor of the fiery chicken.
If you have a little more time, roast the flavored chicken breasts in the oven before adding them into a curry sauce. You could use this Thai red curry chicken recipe as your base. While the chicken is cooking, set to work on making the curry sauce. Saute onions, garlic, and ginger, then add in red curry paste (use the leftovers from your rub), coconut milk, and more dijon mustard for some zest. Steam jasmine rice and place the chicken into the simmering curry before wilting spinach in the steamy sauce and serving everything together.