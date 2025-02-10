12 Essential Mediterranean Ingredients, Explained

Mediterranean cooking is often touted as one of the world's healthiest diets and has been the darling of nutrition-forward thinking for ages. This is largely thanks to Mediterranean cooking methods, plus the use of whole foods and fresh, seasonal produce. The cuisines in the Mediterranean are not monotone, however — vast and diverse cooking can be found not only between countries but within them as well. Along its coastline, the Mediterranean Sea is surrounded by twenty-two countries, spanning from Spain and Morocco in the West to Syria and Lebanon in the East. This body of water has deep historical significance as the connecting point for three continents: Africa, Europe, and Asia.

While Mediterranean cuisines vary, certain characteristics connect this part of the world. The sunny climate and fertile lands produce bountiful fruits, nuts, and vegetables, and people are accustomed to buying and cooking foods seasonally. Certain ingredients are essential all over the region and are a good starting point if you want to get into Mediterranean cooking. Many of these are about simple, yet powerful flavors that can add life to a dish or provide a base to build upon. Whether you're a newbie to the region's cuisines or just looking to expand your repertoire, these are some of the essential Mediterranean ingredients you need.