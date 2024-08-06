12 Tips For Cooking With Grape Leaves

Grape leaves aren't a typical pantry item or farmer's market purchase for most Americans, which is a real shame. After all, these leaves — which grow abundantly along vineyards and often end up as plant waste — are both edible and incredibly delicious. For cultures that hail from the Balkans, Turkey, Lebanon, or North Africa (and beyond), grape leaves are beloved for their part in a dish that goes by many names, including dolmas, dolmades, and warak enab. In fact, "dolma" is the Turkish word for "stuffed" or "filled" — which is what these leaves are mainly used for.

Sturdy enough to hold a filling but soft enough to make eating them pleasant, grape leaves make the perfect vessel for stuffing. Grape leaves also absorb flavor really well, which can be imparted when cooking them in broth (or even just some lemon juice and olive oil). Of course, since there are different methods for cooking stuffed grape leaves, some may find the ingredient intimidating at first.

However, once you understand how to use grape leaves, they'll become totally demystified — and you can even get creative beyond dolmas. Growing up in an Egyptian household, I cooked extensively with grape leaves (both fresh and jarred) and have rolled my fair share of dolmas or warak enab (as we called them). Here are some tips to keep in mind cooking with grape leaves.