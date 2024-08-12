12 Best Liquids For Poaching Chicken

Poaching is an underrated way to cook chicken, and this technique can result in a tender and succulent dish. While it's a popular method in various cultures, it doesn't seem as beloved in America when compared to other cooking styles like grilling or roasting.

Perhaps the idea of poached chicken conjures up images of boiled, rubbery, and tasteless poultry — but in reality, poaching chicken can result in juicy, flavorful meat. Sure, poached chicken will always have a more neutral taste than chicken that's grilled, roasted, or pan-fried, as these techniques achieve browning through the Maillard reaction. But that doesn't mean there's no place for poaching, and there are times when perfectly poached chicken is just the type of comfort food you need. Poached chicken is great for shredding into salads and making sandwich fillings, which can be useful for warmer months when we're making cold food for picnics, outings, and gatherings.

Poaching is different from boiling, in that this technique involves cooking at a lower heat, which lets the chicken take its time to heat slower than at a rolling boil, which can easily overcook the meat. There are also various ways to impart flavor to your chicken by using different poaching liquids, as you're not limited to relying on plain water. This is where you can get creative. As a recipe developer who has made all kinds of poached-poultry dishes, these are what I've found to be some of the best liquids for poaching chicken.