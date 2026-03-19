4 Changes You'll Notice At Chipotle In 2026
While Chipotle still has a loyal fanbase for its famed burritos, bowls, and tacos, 2025 was a bit of a rough year for the chain. From a decrease in sale transactions to customer frustration over price hikes, the fast casual chain faced several challenges and it's working to improve. In 2026, Chipotle will undergo exciting changes to increase efficiency and food quality, generate marketing buzz, and make its customer base happier.
According to Chipotle's 2025 fourth quarter and full year earnings report, the company's total revenue increased when compared to 2024 and it opened over 100 new restaurants. However, comparable sales (i.e. its number of store sales compared to the previous year) dropped by 1.7%, and its operating margin (or percentage of profit left after operating costs are covered) dropped from 16.9% to 16.2%. To combat these concerns, Chipotle will enact a new strategy called "Recipe for Growth," planning to draw customers back into restaurants via new menu items; speedier, more technologically advanced store operations; and "culinary excellence to deliver exceptional value."
Value is definitely a key word here — though Chipotle has not yet become a chain restaurant diners say isn't worth it anymore, its increase in menu prices has annoyed many customers. Therefore, the chain plans to use a more delicate touch for its 2026 price changes and enact more ways for diners to save. Read on to find all about Chipotle's 2026 transformation, so you know what pros and cons to expect during your visits.
Hundreds of new Chipotle locations will open in 2026
Chipotle was one of the fastest-growing chain restaurants in 2025, and it's only speeding up in 2026, with a planned 350 to 370 new locations. This is a massive uptick from an already-impressive 132 openings in 2025. While a majority will be in the United States, 10 to 15 will be international stores, including Chipotle's first ever locations in Mexico and Asia.
Despite its menu of tacos, burritos, and quesadillas, Chipotle may have hung back on expanding into Mexico for good reasons. Mexican-inspired chains from the U.S. don't have a record of success there — for instance, following failures in 1992 and 2007, Taco Bell locations didn't stick around in Mexico. However, Chipotle is getting help with this ambitious venture: According to a press release, it has partnered with restaurant operating company Alsea to open its first Mexican location in early 2026. Afterwards, the chain hopes to proliferate throughout the country.
Chipotle will also enter South Korea and Singapore via a joint venture with South Korean restaurant operator SPC Group. Interestingly, Chipotle cites its own popularity among K-pop artists (and therefore Korean consumers) as a major reason behind the expansion. As for America, the chain has yet to specify where new stores will open, but perhaps it will enter one of the two U.S. states that don't have a Chipotle: Alaska and Hawaii. Keep your eyes peeled to see if a sparkly new Chipotle will open its doors near you.
Chipotle will raise prices, but less so than other restaurants
Chipotle fans are likely dreading a price increase, though it might not be as drastic as expected. Facing inflation, U.S. government tariffs on food, and intense competition, Chipotle predicts a price uptick of 1% to 2% in 2026. During a fourth quarter earnings call in February, CFO Adam Rymer stated that this percentage is lower than the expected rate of inflation the company will face, which is about 3% to 4%. Additionally, the U.S. Consumer Price Index reported that restaurant prices rose by 4.1% in 2025 (via Food & Wine), so Chipotle's latest increase will be lower than is expected from other eateries. However, this upcoming change has already stirred up controversy.
During Chipotle's fourth quarter earnings call, CEO Scott Boatwright pointed out that over half of the chain's customer base has a household income of over $100,000, and "that gives us confidence that we can lean into that group," via The Motley Fool. In light of this, dozens of news outlets reported that Chipotle would raise prices this year specifically because the wealthier majority of customers could afford it, outraging fans across the internet.
Chipotle defended itself by stating that its price hike has nothing to do with the income of more well-off customers, saying that "no additional pricing is being taken for this consumer cohort," via Nation's Restaurant News. Time will tell if the backlash calms down, but at least diners likely won't see meal prices climb by several dollars.
Chipotle's 2026 menu will deliver new limited-time items
To turn the tide of customer opinion, Chipotle will not only keep price hikes to a minimum, but draw diners in with exciting new items. In a press release detailing upcoming menu innovations, Chipotle revealed that three to four limited-time protein offerings, plus new sides and dips, will hit stores. Going by recent successes for the chain, we predict that it may re-release discontinued fan favorites and focus more on nutritionally-oriented items.
Chipotle's 2026 menu has brought back a chicken item fans have been begging for: Chicken al pastor, flavored with peppers, ground achiote, and pineapple juice. After it originally left menus in 2024, Chipotle noticed that chicken al pastor became the most-requested menu item by fans across social media. To say customers were thrilled by its limited-time comeback is an understatement. Judging by this success, Chipotle is likely keeping its eyes open to find out which other proteins customers want back.
As for those new dips and sides, Chipotle has yet to reveal any details, but has spoken about its core menu values that may influence future offerings. The company's executives will continue to cater to consumer trends that favor high-protein fast food items made with "clean" ingredients. Chipotle debuted an entire high-protein menu in December 2025 to strong sales, which could lead to similar item innovations in 2026.
Chipotle will update its technology and equipment, including its rewards program
To increase digital sales and drive growth in 2026, Chipotle is updating both employee- and customer-facing technology. An unwritten rule to know before visiting Chipotle is to join its rewards program to earn points, exclusive offers, and other perks. It looks like many customers aren't hip to this, though, as only 20% of Chipotle's in-store transactions are made through its rewards system (via The Motley Fool). To drive this rate up, the company will revamp and relaunch Chipotle Rewards this spring.
The new Chipotle rewards program is set to make in-restaurant checkout more convenient and provide more deals and special events similar to 2025's "Summer of Extras," which gave members bonus reward points, free burritos, and more. This program and others have already driven recent growth for Chipotle Rewards. Chipotle also plans to leverage AI to identify users who have disengaged with its rewards program, then personalize their experiences to hopefully make them re-engage.
Additionally, Chipotle is updating stores with new equipment that improves the speed of customer service and the consistency of its products. "This equipment improves prep by two to three hours [and] helps eliminate prep time during peak periods," said CEO Scott Boatwright. He added that locations that have already been upgraded are now seeing higher guest satisfaction rates and sales. So far, 350 restaurants have received this new technology, and Chipotle hopes to install it in 2,000 stores by the end of 2026.