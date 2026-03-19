4 Changes You'll Notice At Chipotle In 2026

While Chipotle still has a loyal fanbase for its famed burritos, bowls, and tacos, 2025 was a bit of a rough year for the chain. From a decrease in sale transactions to customer frustration over price hikes, the fast casual chain faced several challenges and it's working to improve. In 2026, Chipotle will undergo exciting changes to increase efficiency and food quality, generate marketing buzz, and make its customer base happier.

According to Chipotle's 2025 fourth quarter and full year earnings report, the company's total revenue increased when compared to 2024 and it opened over 100 new restaurants. However, comparable sales (i.e. its number of store sales compared to the previous year) dropped by 1.7%, and its operating margin (or percentage of profit left after operating costs are covered) dropped from 16.9% to 16.2%. To combat these concerns, Chipotle will enact a new strategy called "Recipe for Growth," planning to draw customers back into restaurants via new menu items; speedier, more technologically advanced store operations; and "culinary excellence to deliver exceptional value."

Value is definitely a key word here — though Chipotle has not yet become a chain restaurant diners say isn't worth it anymore, its increase in menu prices has annoyed many customers. Therefore, the chain plans to use a more delicate touch for its 2026 price changes and enact more ways for diners to save. Read on to find all about Chipotle's 2026 transformation, so you know what pros and cons to expect during your visits.