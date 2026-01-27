Chipotle's 2026 Menu Brings Back A Chicken Item Fans Have Been Begging For

Like all good things, the run of the anticipated menu item will eventually come to an end. Chipotle said the Chicken al Pastor will only be available for a limited-time, much to the chagrin of fans who have expressed their preference for it to be a permanent item. "Why is the al pastor chicken not just their everyday chicken?" asked one such customer on Reddit, "So much better." Upon the news of its return, another Reddit user called it Chipotle's "best LTO [imited-time offer] of all time."

Chipotle didn't say exactly how long the protein option will be around for, but it tends to keep limited-time offers around for a few months. Along with the return of Chicken al Pastor, Chipotle's 2026 menu innovation includes brand new sides and dips, as well as a few more limited-time protein options later in the year. The company didn't say what exactly these items will be, but we can only hope that the smoked brisket and garlic guajillo steak make a return.

February 10 is still a ways away, but fans of the Chicken al Pastor can taste it a day early by ordering via the app as a Chipotle Rewards member. If you can't wait that long, Michelle McGlinn's smoky-sweet chicken al pastor can tide you over until Chipotle's version makes its triumphant return.