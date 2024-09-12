Chipotle's Fan-Favorite Smoked Brisket Is Returning: Here's How You Should Order It

Chipotle has reintroduced a limited time menu item with the return of its smoked brisket, a protein choice that was incredibly popular with fans when it first debuted back in 2021. Chipotle's smoked brisket is made with 100% beef brisket, seasoned with both smoked chipotle and serrano chili peppers, and prepared fresh throughout the day to make sure the meat in your meal is the best it can be.

Brisket is a difficult food item to work with for a fast casual restaurant like Chipotle because the cut of meat is notoriously lacking in fat content, which means it can easily turn tough and dry if not prepared correctly. Chipotle does it right by smoking the brisket low and slow over several hours before charring it on the grill in small batches. Still, it seems unlikely that the company is having individual Chipotle franchises take the time to smoke large batches of brisket fresh in store. We would speculate that it's prepared by an outside company similar to how it prepares its barbacoa and carnitas – in case that's important to you.

Regardless of these minor details, we're excited to sink our teeth into the spicy, sweet glory that is smoked brisket. Personally, we love Chipotle's burritos, so that's the direction we'll be going. We'll be combining the smoked brisket with brown rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. The fact that the brisket will be cut similar to steak means it would also taste great in a bowl. As a bonus, if you order the brisket using Chipotle's app or website, there will be a $0 delivery fee from today until September 29, 2024.