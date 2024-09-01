How Starbucks' New CEO Drinks His Morning Coffee

As the incoming new CEO of Starbucks, Brian Niccol, prepares to take the company helm on September 9, 2024, one might wonder what drink the 50-year-old executive uses to fuel his busy days in the office. In a sit-down interview with Fortune Magazine (via YouTube) back in May, Niccol discussed his daily routine as the then-CEO of Chipotle, which he says starts around 5:45 a.m. According to Niccol, he makes a hot Americano coffee every morning, which he enjoys with a cookie.

It's a plain and simple choice, allowing for a no-nonsense morning caffeine boost. While sipping on his morning cup of joe, Niccol told Fortune he likes to read The Wall Street Journal or watch "Squawk Box" on CNBC. He also said that, on average, he drinks three or four cups of coffee throughout the day to help keep him energized.

Niccol is the fourth CEO of Starbucks since 2022. He succeeds Laxman Narasimhan, who took over the company in March 2023 after longtime CEO Howard Schultz stepped down earlier than expected. Narasimhan made a valiant effort, working at Starbucks' cafes once a month to better understand the company's operations and procedures. Ultimately, though, a tenure marked by falling sales and clashes with union organizers led to his eventual departure from the company.