How Starbucks' New CEO Drinks His Morning Coffee
As the incoming new CEO of Starbucks, Brian Niccol, prepares to take the company helm on September 9, 2024, one might wonder what drink the 50-year-old executive uses to fuel his busy days in the office. In a sit-down interview with Fortune Magazine (via YouTube) back in May, Niccol discussed his daily routine as the then-CEO of Chipotle, which he says starts around 5:45 a.m. According to Niccol, he makes a hot Americano coffee every morning, which he enjoys with a cookie.
It's a plain and simple choice, allowing for a no-nonsense morning caffeine boost. While sipping on his morning cup of joe, Niccol told Fortune he likes to read The Wall Street Journal or watch "Squawk Box" on CNBC. He also said that, on average, he drinks three or four cups of coffee throughout the day to help keep him energized.
Niccol is the fourth CEO of Starbucks since 2022. He succeeds Laxman Narasimhan, who took over the company in March 2023 after longtime CEO Howard Schultz stepped down earlier than expected. Narasimhan made a valiant effort, working at Starbucks' cafes once a month to better understand the company's operations and procedures. Ultimately, though, a tenure marked by falling sales and clashes with union organizers led to his eventual departure from the company.
How to make an Americano coffee
If you're looking for an easy yet effective way to caffeinate your mornings like Brian Niccol, an Americano coffee can be prepared at home in only a few minutes. Start with a shot or two of espresso, depending on how strong you want your coffee, then dilute it with hot water. The typical ratio is 2 parts of hot water for every 1 part of espresso. That's it! Fittingly, the Caffè Americano is a staple at Starbucks. Available hot or iced, it's perhaps one of the simplest menu items available at the coffee chain. Starbucks is also a major reason why the Americano is so popular around the world to this day. According to legend, the Americano was invented during World War II by American soldiers stationed in Italy.
Used to the standard black coffee in the U.S., the soldiers were unable to drink the stronger-flavored espresso that's commonly found in Italy. As such, they diluted their espresso with hot water to make it more palatable. Back in the U.S., small coffee shops began to serve Americano coffees due to their great flavor and easy preparation. As large coffee companies like Starbucks began to appear across the country, they made the preparation of the Caffè Americano standard at every location. This is why no matter what cafe you go to, your Americano will likely taste the same.