The 2 US States That Don't Have A Single Chipotle Location

While both states rank fairly low when it comes to population — with Hawaii coming in at 12th lowest, and Alaska at fourth lowest, in the U.S. — Chipotle can't use this as an excuse for not opening up shop in these regions. There are states that rank lower in population, and each has at least one Chipotle location. With both Alaska and Hawaii separated from the U.S. — either by an ocean or another country — a much more likely reason comes down to how far away these two states are from its distribution centers.

Per the Chipotle website, it prides itself in "making food fresh every day," with "no freezers, can openers, or shortcuts." This creates a logistical issue when it comes to Hawaii and Alaska — there's a reason why Alaska ranks last for fast food access in America, after all. Being separated from the contiguous U.S., the costs of shipping fresh food to either state could be much higher than the rest of the country. This would, in turn, require an increase in costs for Chipotle, which may not be worthwhile or sustainable.

While they may not have a Chipotle, residents in Alaska or Hawaii do have similar options. If the craving hits, they can check out two of the the absolute best burritos in every U.S. state: those from El Green-Go's in Anchorage, Alaska, and Shaka Tacoz on the Big Island of Hawaii.