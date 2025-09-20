The 2 US States That Don't Have A Single Chipotle Location
Founded in Denver, Colorado in 1993 by Steve Ells, who was inspired by the taquerias of northern California, Chipotle Mexican Grill has done much to popularize the traditional, San Francisco-style burritos that have been loved by locals for decades. Today, the chain is known for more than just burritos — serving everything from burrito bowls and tacos to tender barbacoa beef and its fan favorite smoked brisket. It has also expanded to some 3,770 Chipotle locations across the U.S. as of July 2025, along with 91 locations in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. However, there are two U.S. states that still don't have a single Chipotle location: Alaska and Hawaii.
The demand for Chipotle's customizable burritos, bowls, tacos, and more is certainly present in Alaska and Hawaii, as shown by Facebook groups and online petitions. Chipotle fans have been devoted to bringing Chipotle to cities such as Anchorage, Alaska and the island of Oahu, Hawaii for years. So, why are there still no Chipotle locations in these two states? The reason could be as simple as how far away the two states are.
For Chipotle, it's all about 'location, location, location'
While both states rank fairly low when it comes to population — with Hawaii coming in at 12th lowest, and Alaska at fourth lowest, in the U.S. — Chipotle can't use this as an excuse for not opening up shop in these regions. There are states that rank lower in population, and each has at least one Chipotle location. With both Alaska and Hawaii separated from the U.S. — either by an ocean or another country — a much more likely reason comes down to how far away these two states are from its distribution centers.
Per the Chipotle website, it prides itself in "making food fresh every day," with "no freezers, can openers, or shortcuts." This creates a logistical issue when it comes to Hawaii and Alaska — there's a reason why Alaska ranks last for fast food access in America, after all. Being separated from the contiguous U.S., the costs of shipping fresh food to either state could be much higher than the rest of the country. This would, in turn, require an increase in costs for Chipotle, which may not be worthwhile or sustainable.
While they may not have a Chipotle, residents in Alaska or Hawaii do have similar options. If the craving hits, they can check out two of the the absolute best burritos in every U.S. state: those from El Green-Go's in Anchorage, Alaska, and Shaka Tacoz on the Big Island of Hawaii.