Gordon Ramsay Adds A Ton Of Flavor To Pork By Employing This Classic Steak Technique
Based on the amount of pork chop recipes we have, it's quite a popular dinner dish. And while an easy pork chop recipe can be made in an air fryer in 10 minutes, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay recommends bringing fine-dining flare by basting your pork chops in a generous amount of butter on the stove.
In a video Ramsay shares on his Youtube channel, he employs the same sear and baste technique you might see with a traditional steak recipe. He argues that pork chops are thin and prone to drying out, so a butter baste brings both moisture and flavor. "Once you get the sear on it, in with your butter," says chef Ramsay, "this is where it's going to get nice and frothy ... as that butter starts to froth it creates this really nice nutty brown flavor." Plus as all that melted browned butter infuses flavor into the pork, all the seasonings, herbs, and juices from the meat likewise impart flavor into the butter, transforming it into its own sauce. Another trick to cooking juicy pork that Ramsay applies is coating the chops in a light breading first which not only seals in the juices but also imparts a crispy crust.
Ramsay fell in love with pairing pork chops with tangy rhubarb when he was in Spain. So, you can use that frothy brown butter left over after basting to simmer some rhubarb with brown sugar or honey before pouring it over the pork chops and serving.
Tips for basting pork chops
If you're new to butter basting, it is tricker than it looks and there are a few mistakes that could derail the method. You don't want to use cold butter as you don't want to lower the temperature of the pan too much after the sear. And since butter has a low smoke point, it's easy to burn it. So, using a thick, high-quality cast iron skillet to butter baste pork chops will ensure the butter stays the same temperature without overheating. Be sure to season both your pork chops and the butter as a lot of frothy unseasoned butter will dull the flavor of the pork chop. But lightly seasoned butter will bring out the dairy richness, making it the perfect flavor enhancement. For the biggest flavor boost for butter basting meat, you could use cultured butter.
While butter basting and a breaded crust will help seal in the pork chop's juices, it could be a mistake to not brine your pork chops. A salty solution is the quickest way to ensure you get a moist and tender pork chop, no matter how thin or thick it is. Furthermore, you can add more flavor to the pork chops by seasoning the brine with herbs and spices. If a rhubarb sauce isn't what you have in mind, you can always use some of that brown butter to make a dark roux for a smothered, Southern-style pork chop dish accompanied by a side of creamy mashed potatoes.