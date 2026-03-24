Gordon Ramsay Adds A Ton Of Flavor To Pork By Employing This Classic Steak Technique

Based on the amount of pork chop recipes we have, it's quite a popular dinner dish. And while an easy pork chop recipe can be made in an air fryer in 10 minutes, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay recommends bringing fine-dining flare by basting your pork chops in a generous amount of butter on the stove.

In a video Ramsay shares on his Youtube channel, he employs the same sear and baste technique you might see with a traditional steak recipe. He argues that pork chops are thin and prone to drying out, so a butter baste brings both moisture and flavor. "Once you get the sear on it, in with your butter," says chef Ramsay, "this is where it's going to get nice and frothy ... as that butter starts to froth it creates this really nice nutty brown flavor." Plus as all that melted browned butter infuses flavor into the pork, all the seasonings, herbs, and juices from the meat likewise impart flavor into the butter, transforming it into its own sauce. Another trick to cooking juicy pork that Ramsay applies is coating the chops in a light breading first which not only seals in the juices but also imparts a crispy crust.

Ramsay fell in love with pairing pork chops with tangy rhubarb when he was in Spain. So, you can use that frothy brown butter left over after basting to simmer some rhubarb with brown sugar or honey before pouring it over the pork chops and serving.