The Unconventional Food Pairing Gordon Ramsay Fell In Love With In Spain

Rhubarb isn't just meant for pie, brownies, and jam. As culinary celebrity Gordon Ramsay has discovered, pairing the tartly sweet ingredient with meat, such as slow-roasted pork, offers an unexpectedly delicious dish that won't be easily forgotten. On a Reddit Ask Me Anything, the famed chef and restauranteur recalled the pairing and admitted that the unique recipe not only worked but truly shone as a dish. "Now rhubarb is something we literally eat with desserts, but this dish was incredible," he gushed. "It was in Spain. It was a double pork chop that had been slow-roasted over an open pit fire with rhubarb. Absolutely delicious."

Ramsay describes the gastronomic occurrence in which a friend tried to demonstrate superb cooking skills at a backyard party in Spain. Ramsay was filming Kitchen Nightmares at the time and admits, I didn't think it was going to work, to be honest." To his surprise, however, his friend knocked it out of the park with the rhubarb-enhanced meal.