6 Tips You Need For Irresistible Southern-Style Smothered Pork Chops

When you're cooking a meal at home, do you want it to be just okay? Mediocre? Positively decent? No. You want outstanding. Memorable. Dare we say, irresistible. Southern-style smothered pork chops can be just that, as long as you have the right guidelines to help along the way.

A dish with Deep South roots — think Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina — smothered pork chops don't require a lot of expert-level cooking techniques or kitchen gadgets. What they do require is a handful of quality ingredients and a bit of patience. There's a method to get deeply flavored results, which is why we sat down with two experts in Southern cuisine to give us expert insight on this comfort food classic. We talked to Chris Stewart, head chef at The Glass Onion in Charleston, South Carolina, and Alec Bradford, owner of Herd Provisions and Leaping Waters Farm in Charleston, South Carolina.

In the simplest terms, you're searing the pork chops, making a gravy, then putting the chops back in the pan and braising the entire thing in the oven. But there's nuance relating to the type of pork chops you decide to use, the brine required before cooking, and the ingredients and cooking method for your gravy. Regardless of the recipe you choose to follow, these chef-infused tips are guaranteed to elevate your pork chops to top-notch, shout-about-it-from-the-rooftops levels of deliciousness. Grab your heavy-bottomed pan and love for soulful cooking, and see if you've got the (pork) chops to make a truly irresistible version of this classic dish.