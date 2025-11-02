9 Mistakes To Avoid When Cooking Pork Chops

I'm going to start with this, because there are some fairly important differences among pork chops. They're all good, and they're all reasonably similar, but they aren't the same.

Yeah, that's right. The title of the recipe might not be specific, but there's more than one type of pork chop. Pork chops are cut from the tender sections of the hog, mostly along its back. At the front, towards the shoulder, we have rib chops. Then further back, where the ribs run out, you find loin chops. Finally, in the rear part of the loin before it merges into the hind leg, we come to the sirloin chops. You'll also see cuts from the shoulder or hind leg labeled occasionally as chops; I'll circle back to that in a minute.

The thing is, the three kinds of pork chop cuts are all different. Rib chops, like rib steaks, are well-marbled. They come bone-in or boneless and are great for grilling. Loin chops — also boneless or bone-in — are leaner, except for a layer of fat on the outside. They're tender, but prone to overcooking. Sirloin chops aren't as tender as the other two, but they're still plenty tender enough for grilling or pan-searing, and they're also fairly well-marbled.