Smoking is a low and slow method that imparts a lot of flavor and keeps all types of meat juicy and succulent. All cuts of pork will benefit from the smoker. However, there are a few important tips to follow when cooking pork, along with major mistakes to avoid. In an interview with expert smoker and celebrity chef Robbie Shoults (third generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse and owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898), Shoults told Tasting Table that the worst mistake you can make right before smoking pork is trimming the fat.

"Pork tenderloins have very little to no fat on them nowadays when purchasing them in the grocery store," Shoults explained. "It is a very small and lean cut, so make sure to take it low and slow to prevent drying out this excellent cut of meat. I would also not recommend trimming pork chops, as they are usually very lean and only have a small amount of fat around the edges, which will actually help make this cut a little juicier when it's done."

When smoking pork tenderloin, many recipes even recommend smoking the filets with the cap of fat facing up. The fat will lock in moisture by rendering down into the meat as it smokes. Shoults mentions smaller cuts that are especially prone to drying out in the smoker without fat to insulate their juices, but larger cuts like pork butt shouldn't be trimmed, either.

