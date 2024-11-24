The Worst Mistake You Can Make Right Before Smoking Pork
Smoking is a low and slow method that imparts a lot of flavor and keeps all types of meat juicy and succulent. All cuts of pork will benefit from the smoker. However, there are a few important tips to follow when cooking pork, along with major mistakes to avoid. In an interview with expert smoker and celebrity chef Robbie Shoults (third generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse and owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898), Shoults told Tasting Table that the worst mistake you can make right before smoking pork is trimming the fat.
"Pork tenderloins have very little to no fat on them nowadays when purchasing them in the grocery store," Shoults explained. "It is a very small and lean cut, so make sure to take it low and slow to prevent drying out this excellent cut of meat. I would also not recommend trimming pork chops, as they are usually very lean and only have a small amount of fat around the edges, which will actually help make this cut a little juicier when it's done."
When smoking pork tenderloin, many recipes even recommend smoking the filets with the cap of fat facing up. The fat will lock in moisture by rendering down into the meat as it smokes. Shoults mentions smaller cuts that are especially prone to drying out in the smoker without fat to insulate their juices, but larger cuts like pork butt shouldn't be trimmed, either.
Are there any cuts that need to be trimmed before smoking?
While many recipes for pork butt may recommend trimming the fat cap before smoking, Shoults considers this a mistake. These cuts contain ample marbling that will keep them from drying out as they smoke while providing plenty of flavor. Plus, you can pack the spice rubs onto that fat cap, which will infuse the meat as it renders while also creating plenty of flavorful juices to reincorporate into the meat afterwards. Montreal and Chicago steak seasonings are great options, which you can purchase from trusted brands like McCormick Grill Mates. You can certainly trim and discard any gristle or hard fat that forms once you pull the pork out of the smoker.
While trimming is a no-no across the board, Shoults does point out one exception to the rule: "About the only cut that we trim would be large, heavy pork hams that people enjoy at their holiday tables all across the country." Shoults explained his reasoning, saying, "Hams tend to have a pretty thick layer of fat around the outer edges that we remove before smoking. Due to the large size and density of a ham, there is less chance of it drying out during the smoking process after removing the fat." If you want to give it a try, we have a delicious recipe for smoked pineapple ham that keeps ham extra moist with a sweet and tangy glaze.