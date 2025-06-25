The One-Step Trick To Get The Most Flavor When Butter Basting

Before chefs started using sous-vide machines for cooking meat while throwing terms like "fat-flashing" and "reverse-searing" into the mix — more on these in a minute — there was only one respectable way to cook a steak on a griddle: butter basting. Butter basting is a cooking technique where spoonfuls of hot butter are repeatedly poured over a piece of meat, fish, or poultry that's cooking in a pan. Not only does it give your protein a serious injection of flavor, it also helps in getting that beautiful, flavorful crust on the outside of your steak.

The trick that will really take your dish to the next level is to not just season the steak perfectly, but also the butter you're going to be basting it with. Once you've got a good sear on your protein (on all sides, not just the top and bottom), drop a generous knob of unsalted butter in the pan. As soon as the butter melts, throw in your herbs and aromatics to add layers of flavor to the butter itself. Garlic and thyme are used most commonly, but you can experiment with shallots, rosemary, or tarragon as well. Butter has a low smoke point, so you'll want to turn the heat down before adding these fragrant seasonings.