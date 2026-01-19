The Trick To Juicy Pork Chops Without Brining

Most of us know that it's worth it to brine pork chops ahead of time, as brining meat (and sometimes even thick fillets of fish) in either a wet or dry brine can help the meat retain moisture during the cooking process, as well as add more flavor. In an ideal world, we'd all be brining most meats long before cooking them, but in reality, there isn't always time to let meats sit in a coating of salt overnight in your refrigerator. We spoke with Chef John Politte, founder and host of It's Only Food, about the best way to keep pork chops tender and juicy without brining them beforehand.

Chef Politte starts by telling us that if you haven't had a chance to brine your pork chops ahead of time, encasing the chop in a breaded crust before searing then oven-baking the chop is your best bet. "This technique ensures a crisp, flavorful crust while gently finishing the pork chop without overcooking, resulting in tender and juicy meat," says Politte. To start, Politte shares his tried-and-true blend for encrusting pork chops, which includes panko breadcrumbs for a crispy, light texture, grated Parmesan for savory depth and a browned crust, minced fresh herbs like rosemary and thyme for aromatic notes, garlic and onion powder to boost umami, a bit of smoked paprika, and, of course, salt and black pepper. "To help the crust adhere," explains Politte, "first dip the pork chops in a mixture of beaten egg and a splash of buttermilk or Dijon mustard."