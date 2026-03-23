These 10 Fruits And Vegetables Don't Belong In Raised Beds

As food costs continue to rise and supply chains face many obstacles, growing your own food is a way to live more sustainably and be more self-sufficient. If you don't have a lot of space, raised beds provide access to fresh food, even organic veggies and fruits if you choose, for a fraction of grocery store prices. Raised beds make it easy for home gardeners to grow their own vegetables, fruit, and herbs, plus, it's a rewarding activity that keeps you active, helps you relax, and creates an attractive focal point in your back yard or patio, attracting beneficial insects like bees and butterflies.

However, when planning a raised bed for vegetables and fruit, there are some common gardening mistakes to avoid such as overplanting and planting the wrong things. Nothing worse than spending lots of time, effort, and money in planting a garden, only to obtain very poor results.

While many fruits and vegetables are easy to grow in a home garden, not all of them are meant for the raised beds. Some have specific growing needs that make them incompatible when planted alongside different crops, while others need more space to grow and thrive than a raised bed can provide. So, before you get started with this year's garden, let us explain which vegetables and fruit are best planted in the ground or in containers by themselves, rather than sharing the space with other plants on a raised bed.