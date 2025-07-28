If You're Missing Kernels When Growing Corn In Your Backyard, Try Doing This

If you're growing a small number of plants, there are two different steps to take in order to ensure your corn is fully pollinated. The first is to cut one of the tassels with a bit of pollen on it (pictured left) and rub it all over the sticky silks sticking out of the lower parts of the plant (pictured right), making sure to touch the pollen to every single silk. Each silk on a corn cob is connected to where the kernel should develop, so a kernel won't grow there if that individual silk isn't pollinated. This is why the corn silk can help you pick out the best ears of corn at the store. The next step to ensure proper pollination is to gently shake the corn stalks, knocking the pollen loose and spreading it among the silks sticking out of each cob below. This mimics nature, as the wind typically shakes and moves pollen from the tassels to the silks.

The best time to do this is within the first 10 days that the silks start sticking out. Hand pollinate your corn in the morning after the dew has dried off, but don't wait until it's too hot, excessively dry, or pouring rain, as that can negatively affect pollination. In a normal cornfield, there's so much pollen moving among rows and rows of corn and from field to field that it would be rare for the cobs to have missing kernels – and if they did, it wouldn't be many. But when you've got just a handful of plants in a backyard, that's when pollination gets tricky and you have to take matters into your own hands. Corn can be a little bit complicated, but after you master how to grow it, it'll be worth the hard work when you can throw fresh husks of corn on the barbecue. To enjoy all of your hard work, here's the best way to grill corn.