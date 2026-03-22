I Worked As A Barista For Years — Here's My Take On Tipping At The Coffee Shop

In the interest of being realistic, allow me to address the wealth-disparity elephant in the room: Many folks' decision to deny service workers a tip stems from a fundamental lack of understanding about the reality of the modern world's economic landscape. "But I made $1.60 an hour at my minimum wage job in 1968," posits a common Boomer-generation argument. For your consideration: A note on minimum wage, and how violently it has lagged behind the rate of inflation.

Federal minimum wage is currently $7.25 per hour, and has been since 2009. According to a study by GOBankingRates, a person working 40 hours a week at minimum wage would pull just $15,080 a year, before taxes. Respectfully, I dare anyone claiming "tip fatigue" to try to live on this sum in the year 2026. As that same study reports, "The minimum wage's purchasing power peaked in 1968 [...] [and] If the minimum wage had kept pace with both inflation and productivity growth, the Economic Policy Institute estimates it would sit around $23 to $24 per hour today," more than 3X the $7.25 per hour that folks are legally allowed to be paid by an employer in America. In short, the gravy train has left the station — and that handcrafted matcha latte is going to cost you an extra dollar. Don't make it a scene.

In ages past, tipping was a "sometimes" act, symbolizing an expression of gratitude for truly exceptional service. In some countries around the world, it's still that way (which is why tipping at some European restaurants can be a faux pas). But, in America, those days are well over now.