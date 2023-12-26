For Easy Winter Latte Art, A Spoon And Toothpick Are All You Need

You don't need professional barista training to make cute latte art on the coffees you drink at home. Using foamed milk and freshly poured espresso, you can create Instagram-worthy snowflakes on top of your next mug of coffee. Simply use a teaspoon to drop dots of foamed milk onto the surface of the poured crema in a star formation and connect each droplet using a toothpick or skewer to draw a milky snowflake design in your cup. You'll want to make sure the milk foam you use is finely textured and silky so that the wintery design holds its shape.

Snowflake patterns make for the kind of design that doesn't require any sort of perfect pouring pattern or fancy skills. Keep the milk droplets aligned in a circular form so that the marks you draw with either a toothpick or skewer can easily line up and it looks like a snowflake. After a few tries, your picture-perfect snowflake designs may become the talk of your household.