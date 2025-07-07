What Rick Steves Suggests Doing When Tipping (Or Not) In Europe

Tipping is often a way of showing that you really appreciated the service that you received. In places like the U.S., leaving a substantial tip isn't just an added bonus, but an expectation. And like many cultural customs you might encounter when traveling, you aren't going to find best practices explicitly printed, say on a restaurant menu. Fortunately, there are expert world travelers that are more than happy to clue in the rest of us on issues like this. Rick Steves is one such expert, which is why if you are planning a European vacation, his tipping advice will be a welcome relief.

According to Rick Steves — there may be no one more worthy of trust in such a matter — there is no need to overthink tipping. In Europe, tipping is very different than it is in the U.S. Most waitstaff are paid a living wage to begin with, meaning that to them tips are what they are intended to be: a gift for exceptional service. On his website, Steves says, "5% is adequate and 10% is considered a nice tip...locals just leave coins on the table, round up, or often don't tip at all." Compared to the 20% that is standard practice in the U.S. (for the good ones out there, at least), this is a huge relief. These savings may just mean that you ought to stop for a gelato on your walk back to the hotel.