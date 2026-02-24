The 8 Biggest Complaints Boomers Have About Restaurants Today

From the young kids and teenagers of Gen Alpha to the baby boomers pushing 80, we've all got something to gripe about. The topic of some of the loudest of these kvetches? Going out to eat. As a millennial, I have plenty of nits to pick when it comes to going out for a meal, but we're not here to discuss the bellyaches of my generation (putting a $25 price tag on pasta with olive oil and garlic should be a federal crime). Instead, we're discussing the complaints of the baby boomers. They're parents and grandparents, they're great aunts and great uncles. They're the result of a lot of excited husbands and wives post-World War II. And after all they've been through, they've got a few qualms to discuss.

For insight into what really grinds the gears of restaurant-dining boomers, I talked to various boomers and boomer-adjacent people, including my aunt, who is a boomer, and my best friend, who has boomer parents and in-laws. Overall, their complaints don't really fall into the "old man yelling at cloud" category; these people have been around long enough to see legitimate transformation take place in the restaurant industry, and while youngins' may see a lot of these gripes as silly or outdated, they aren't unreasonable. I love the boomer generation — I wouldn't be here without them, but when it comes to going out to eat, they have a little beef to chew on. Let's jump in.