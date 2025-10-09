The Key To Soaking French Toast For Perfectly Fluffy Results

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

French toast is one of the most beloved and easiest breakfast dishes to make at home using common pantry staples. To achieve that fluffy French toast crumb, Tasting Table consulted recipe developer and author Maxine Sharf, whose debut cookbook, "Maxi's Kitchen: Easy Go-To Recipes to Make Again and Again", comes out in March 2026.

Chef Sharf says the fluffiest French toast depends on soaking times. "The key is soaking the bread in the custard for the right amount of time. You want it to be properly soaked through so it turns custardy inside, but not so long that it falls apart," she advised. "With a thick slice of bread, I usually soak it for about two minutes per side. That gives you a nice light, fluffy center without losing structure."

Depending on the type of bread you use and its thickness, you may need to adjust soaking times. A thinner piece of white sandwich bread may need only a minute per side, while dense, crusty bread might need extra time. Using dried bread is one of the best tips for making the absolute best French toast, as it maximizes its ability to soak up the batter. Stale or even lightly toasted slices fare well with soaking, maintaining their form and thoroughly absorbing the rich egg and milk custard. We recommend using your hands to place and flip the bread in the custard — that way, you'll have a tactile touch test to ensure each slice is soaked all the way through.