12 Flavorful Herbs That Thrive Inside Hanging Baskets

As soon as the days start warming up, garden shops fill up with hanging baskets brimming with multicolored blooms. They make attractive additions to your patio or terrace, creating a lush environment even in a small balcony, as they add the visual interest of a vertical garden in a short amount of space. If you like to plant your own hanging baskets, don't limit yourself to flowers alone — you can add different textures, aromas, and usefulness by also planting herbs.

Most herbs can be grown in containers, keeping them in a manageable size by consistently pruning and using them in the kitchen. Choosing the right basket is important for a successful hanging herb garden, as they come in different sizes and shapes. A wire basket with coconut coir liner offers good drainage and airflow, both of which are important for growing healthy herbs. You can also get creative and transform an old colander into a cute and clever hanging pot.

Mixing herbs of different growing habits adds interest, since you can plant taller varieties that grow upward in the middle of the container, surrounded by trailing plants that will hang down over the rim. When planting them together, select herbs that complement each other as far as water and sunlight requirements go, too. Make sure you use a well-draining medium, such as a mix of compost and sand, which will provide nutrition and prevent waterlogging.

If you don't have a very sunny spot, look for herbs that will grow in shade so you can still enjoy a little hanging herb garden. Here are some suggestions for some of the best herbs to grow in hanging containers, but remember to secure them during storms and strong winds so they don't fall and break.