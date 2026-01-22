12 Creative Ways To Use Fresh Dill

A lot of mayo lovers would agree that adding layers of flavor to the creamy condiment only makes it better. There are so many ways to do this, but herbs are a natural choice. Plus, flavored mayo is a genius way to use leftover herbs. Dill is especially good with mayo because of how grassy and fresh it tastes, which balances the oiliness and richness of mayo — as well as dairy, butter, and other ingredients on this list.

If you've never made your own herby mayo, you might be thinking it's a little tricky to get right, but this couldn't be further from the truth. Of course, you can make your own homemade mayo and simply add some chopped dill into the mix while making it, but you can also take a shortcut and jazz up some store-bought mayo with dill. Using store-bought mayo means you only need two ingredients, so you barely have to think twice about it. You don't even need a food processor or blender because you can just lightly chop some dill (having removed any woody stems) and mix it into the mayo with a spoon. Any chunky bits of dill will add to the experience, and the herb is fine enough that you won't end up chewing on stubborn pieces as you eat. Slather some on your burger buns or sandwiches for a delicious sauce or use it in your next egg or potato salad.